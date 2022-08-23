Six months after the full Russian invasion of Ukraine, refugees who have settled in the UK reflect on how far they’ve come from the fighting

24 August 2022 is an important day for Ukrainians.

Not only is it the more-symbolic-than-usual Independence Day for the country, but it also marks six months since Russian troops marched over the border and began a conflict in the country.

The past half a year has seen unprecedented upheaval in Ukraine, with millions of residents displaced by war and fighting.

The UK welcomes its share of refugees earlier this year, through the Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine Family schemes.

Now two young women who were displaced in the conflict are sharing their stories of hope for the future as they look towards studying their dream courses in the UK.

Former English teacher hopes to use skills in new job

Kateryna Chebizhak, 33, came to the UK in April after fleeing Kyiv with her seven-year old son Kolya and now resides in Enfield, London, with her host family and son. (Credit: PA)

Kateryna Chebizhak, 33, came to the UK in April after fleeing Kyiv with her seven-year old son Kolya, following short stays in Poland and Germany.

Her and her son have settled in Enfield, London.

“I was staying in Ukraine for a while, but it was very, very frightening,” she told the PA news agency.

“We didn’t feel safe in the Kyiv region. The noise and information I was hearing were awful.

“One day, there was a big explosion not far from our house and the house was shaking. We could see the light from the explosion. I didn’t know if our town would be occupied in a day or two, so we decided to leave.”

Ms Chebizhak worked as an English teacher in Ukraine and upon moving to the UK, hoped to use her skills to become a translator.

Her dream may now be a reality after she was referred to social enterprise Beam by Enfield Council.

Beam aims support those looking for work as well and have helped Ms Chebizhak to fundraise to attend an interpreating course while also helping her secure full-time work to support her while she studies.

Ms Chebizhak said: “I’m in the office every day and I’m doing training for the next six weeks. It’s really interesting and I’m working with a nice team.

“I’m excited to undergo the interpreting course because I planned to undergo a similar course in Ukraine over the summer.

“I like to live a very independent life, but I was still very touched and impressed with people who assisted me.”

‘I now have a straight path to my future’

Diana Severyn, 19, is hoping to develop her digital marketing skills after being offered a place to study thanks to social enterprise Beam. (Credit: PA)

Diana Severyn, 19, who now lives in Wanstead in east London, fled her home in Poltava in western Ukraine.

The teenager travelled to Poland alone in March 202 to escape fighting. She told PA: “I actually feel really nervous about the situation in Ukraine, especially after the middle of March when some cities were under attack already and people and children were getting hurt. It was awful.

“I just try not to think too deeply about it or I get too emotional.”

Ms Severyn was similarly reffered to Beam by her local authority, Haringay Council. Beam has organised for the teenager to take part in a digital marketing course as well as securing her a job as an admin assistant.

She said: “I have previous experience in social media management. I really liked it and wanted to develop my skills further in digital marketing and strategy.

“I’ve already received a laptop and Oyster card from Beam. I’m really happy and I didn’t expect that it would happen so fast.

“Before this, I didn’t know what to do. I now have a straight path to my future thanks to Beam and I feel really motivated.

“I feel like every road is opening for me and I am guaranteed a good future.

“When I came here, I felt a bit scared, but now I feel like I have my future in front of me.”