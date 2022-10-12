Heavy attacks on Ukraine, including in the captial city of Kyiv, have left many wondering what the current levels of resources are in Russia’s arsenal

During the recent days in the war in Ukraine, Russia has been hammering targets with missile and shelling attacks.

The capital city of Kyiv has seen a resurgance of attacks. Russia had preivously retreated from the area, however civilian targets are now being hit once again.

It comes after questions over Russia’s position in the war, following gains made by Ukraine in the east of the country. But after a partial mobilisation, an increase in attacks and the nuclear threat, just how much is left in Russia’s arsenal is up for debate. Here’s everything we know so far about how many missiles the Russian army still has.

How many missiles does Russia have?

According to the head of the UK’s GCHQ intelligence agency, Russia’s supplies of missiles could be starting to dwindle, describing their current supply as “exhausted”. Sir Jeremy Fleming added that the country was “running short of munitions”, following the mobilisation of prisoners and inexperienced men, and that Russia was “running out of friends”.

Additionally, research by Forbes has estimated that the average total cost of launching 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones in an attack on 10 October was $400million to $700 million. Despite the huge cost of the operations, there is no official confirmation on the amount of missiles still in Russia’s possession, meaning that more launches could take place.

Fleming added: “Russia’s military machine can launch weapons, it has deep stocks and expertise. And yet, it is very broadly stretched in Ukraine.”

Will Putin run out of weapons?

One of the biggest points Putin has been making in his latest speeches and public comments, is that of Russia’s nuclear strength. The country is reported to currently be holding around 6,000 nuclear warheads, which Putin has warned that he is not “bluffing” about potentially using.

According to the head of the UK’s GCHQ intelligence agency, Russia’s supplies of regular missiles could be starting to dwindle. However, Fleming said they current intelligence has suggested that Russia is not expected to turn to nuclear weapons just yet.

