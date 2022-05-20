The Azovstal steel works was the last holdout for Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol before they were instructed to stand down defences in the city

Ukraine military command has instructed soldiers to “save the lives of soliders” and stop defending the city of Mariupol.

The city, which has been heavily under-seige since the beginning of the war, was at the centre of a bloody battle for control of the Azovstal Steel Works.

The complex had sheltered civilians, who have now been evacuated, and was the last holdout for Ukrainian forces in the city, however Russia’s top military official has said that the steel plant has now been “completely liberated”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russian forces have “completely destroyed” the Donbas region, turning it into “hell”.

Moscow’s offensive has been focused on the region, in the east of the country, after forces were pulled back from the capital Kyiv.

During his nightly address, Mr Zelensky said that Russian attacks had flattened the region.

He said: “[There are] constant strikes on the Odessa region, on the cities of central Ukraine. The Donbas is completely destroyed.”

Mr Zelensky added: “All this has no and cannot have any military explanation for Russia.

“This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. Destroy as many houses, social facilities and enterprises as possible.”

Mr Zelensky’s message comes as the UK’s Ministry of Defence warned that Russian troops in Mariupol could be redeployed to fight in Donbas.

In its latest intelligence update, the MoD said that once Russia has fully secured Mariupol, troops are likely to head to the region to fight.

However, soldiers will need to be "re-equipped" after facing a stern resistance from Ukrainian fighters - and this is something that can be a “lengthy process”.

Russian authorities said that more than 1,700 defenders of the Azovstal steel plant have surrendered since the start of the week with the three-month siege of the city now seeming to be in its final stages.

