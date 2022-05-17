Ukraine’s deputy defence minister said more than 260 fighters were evacuated from the plant

Efforts are underway to rescue the last Ukrainian fighters inside the Azovstal steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol.

Officials said the fighters had “completed their mission” and there was no way to free the plant by military means.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister said more than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated from the plant on Monday (16 May) and taken to areas under Russia’s control.

However, it is unclear whether soldiers evacuated to Russian-controlled areas would be considered prisoners of war.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said: “The work to bring the guys home continues, and it requires delicacy and time.”

He added that the evacuation was done to save the fighters who endured weeks of Russian assaults in the maze of underground passages below the plant.

“Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes to be alive. It’s our principle,” he said.

Russian forces were pounding targets in the industrial heartland of eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, and the death toll kept climbing with the war set to enter its 12th week.

Ukraine made a symbolic gain when its forces reportedly pushed Russian troops back to the Russian border in the Kharkiv region.

Video showed Ukrainian soldiers carrying a post that resembled a Ukrainian blue-and-yellow-striped border marker and then posing next to it.

The Ukrainian border service said the video showing the soldiers was from the border “in the Kharkiv region”, but would not elaborate, citing security reasons. It was not immediately possible to verify the exact location.

Zelensky thanked the soldiers, saying in a video message: “I’m very grateful to all the fighters like you.”

Ukraine deputy defence Minister Hanna Maliar said 53 seriously wounded fighters were taken from the Azovstal plant to a hospital in Novoazovsk, east of Mariupol.

Another 211 fighters were evacuated to Olenivka through a humanitarian corridor. She said an exchange would be worked out for their return home.

Support people fleeing the devastating conflict in Ukraine: donate to the DEC appeal

Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance. Learn more and donate what you can today

Here are the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.