The war in Ukraine has cost the UK and allied countries billions of Euros – these five charts will show you how aid commitments compare by nation.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has cost the UK and allied countries billions since it started in February and vast sums continue to be pledged to the war torn country.

While some countries have given just humanitarian aid, many have given huge military assistance to help end the war.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How much support has the UK given Ukraine and how much has it cost? Which countries are providing the greatest amount of aid to Ukraine? And how much is it costing Poland and neighbouring countries to provide support to the millions of refugees?

Data sourced from German economic research institute and think-tank The Kiel Institute for the World Economy shows how much military, financial and humanitarian commitments have been made from governments in the G7, EU and elsewhere between 24 January and 1 July 2022.

The analysis comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced (30 June) at the NATO Leaders’ Summit that the UK will provide another £1 billion of military support to the country.

These five charts will show you how UK aid commitments compare with that of EU countries and the US.

Which countries have spent the most on the Ukraine war?

The United States has committed more than any other nation to the Ukraine war. As of 1 July the country had committed €42.6 billion worth of aid.

European Union (EU) countries and institutions have committed €27.7 in total.

Other donor countries (UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Norway and Switzerland and India) have committed €10.4 billion collectively.

Loading....

At a national level the UK has committed to the second largest amount of aid (second only to the US) and has pledged €6.2 billion. This is followed by Germany with €3.3 billion and Poland with €2.9 billion. The figures include humanitarian, financial and military aid.

The US was the single largest committee for each type of aid.

In total €80.7 billion has been committed from governments to Ukraine, including pooled aid coming from the EU.

Financial aid includes loans and grants, humanitarian aid refers to assistance directed to the civilian population including food and medical items, and military aid includes arms, equipment, and utilities provided to the Ukrainian military. It also includes direct financial assistance that is tied to military purposes.

Loading....

Overall amounts do not show the level of support countries are giving relative to their wealth. When looking at aid as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ex-Soviet countries in the former Eastern bloc are committing to the largest aid packages.

Estonia has pledged the greatest amount of support with 0.86% of aid as a percentage of GDP given to the country, followed by Latvia with 0.74% and Poland at 0.51%. In comparison the UK has committed to spending 0.24% (the fourth greatest amount) followed by the US 0.21%.

Loading....

Which countries have provided the most military support?

The US has also committed to the greatest amount of military support to Ukraine.

The country has committed €6.4 billion on military equipment and weapons and an additional €17.4 billion on financial aid with a military purpose.

The UK was the second biggest supporter with €1.1 billion committed to equipment and weapons and €2.7 on financial aid with a military purpose.

Poland was the third largest supporter of military aid with €1.8 billion committed to providing weapons and equipment.

The figures include disclosed commitments only.

Loading....

How much is it costing countries to resettle refugees?

The human cost of the war in Ukraine is immeasurable, with the conflict resulting in millions of people fleeing the country.

This has resulted in a huge financial cost to host countries – especially Poland, which has accepted the majority of refugees.

The country has taken in an estimated 1.2 million refugees, costing the country an estimated €2.4 billion. This is based on a baseline refugee cost estimate assuming €500 per person per month, for four months.

Germany has the second highest refugee costs at €1.7 billion, followed by Czech Republic at €770 million.

The UK had the 8th highest refugee costs at €170 million.