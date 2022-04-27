The UK’s foriegn secretary has insisted that Western allies should “double down” on its support of Ukraine

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss has urged the West to overhaul its approach to international security following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Truss spoke during a keynote foreign policy speech at the Mansion House in London, saying that the UK needed to strengthen its military and build alliances with free nations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During her speech, she said that Western allies must “double down” on support for Ukraine’s fight aganst Russia while also saying that the conflict should be a “catalyst for change” in the Western approach to such conflicts.

Ms Truss said: “Now we need a new approach, one that melds hard security and economic security, one that builds stronger global alliances and where free nations are more assertive and self-confident, one that recognises geopolitics is back,”

Two men move a head from the The 'Friendship of Peoples' monument during its demolition on April 26, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced in a social media post that the 8-meter high statue of men holding a star-shaped emblem that says "Friendship of Peoples" and "USSR" would be removed from the city, and the metal arch overhead would be renamed. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

She added that free nations around the world should work together to use their economic power to deter leaders who do not condemn Vladimir Putin’s actions and “do not play by the rules”.

Ms Truss singled out China in her speech, saying: “China is not impervious. They will not continue to rise if they do not play by the rules.

“China needs trade with the G7. We represent around half of the global economy. And we have choices.

“We have shown with Russia the kind of choices that we’re prepared to make when international rules are violated.”

She placed further emphasis on the economic pressure Western allies could place on aggressors.

Ms Truss said: “Access to the global economy must depend on playing by the rules. There can be no more free passes,” she said.

“We are showing this with the Russia-Ukraine conflict – Russia’s pass has been rescinded.

“The G7 should act as an economic Nato, collectively defending our prosperity. If the economy of a partner is being targeted by an aggressive regime we should act to support them. All for one and one for all.”

In other developments:

Poland and Bulgaria have both been cut off from Russian energy supplies after Gazprom cut access to the Yemal-Europe gas pipline

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian special services of carrying out attacks in Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting of officials from about 40 countries at the US air base at Ramstein, Germany, and said more help is on the way for Ukraine.

In the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, authorities said Russian forces hit the Azovstal steel plant with 35 air strikes over 24 hours.

Ukraine also said Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, which lies in the north-east, outside the Donbas.

Germany announced it has cleared the way for delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, in a major change in policy.

Radiation levels at the former Chernobyl nuclear power station in Ukraine are “abnormal”, according to the head of the UN’s atomic agency.

Wimbledon’s chairman has said that the tournament was left with “no viable alternative” but to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Championships.

Support people fleeing the devastating conflict in Ukraine: donate to the DEC appeal

Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance. Learn more and donate what you can today

Here are the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.