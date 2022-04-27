UK foreign secretary Liz Truss has urged the West to overhaul its approach to international security following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ms Truss spoke during a keynote foreign policy speech at the Mansion House in London, saying that the UK needed to strengthen its military and build alliances with free nations.
During her speech, she said that Western allies must “double down” on support for Ukraine’s fight aganst Russia while also saying that the conflict should be a “catalyst for change” in the Western approach to such conflicts.
Ms Truss said: “Now we need a new approach, one that melds hard security and economic security, one that builds stronger global alliances and where free nations are more assertive and self-confident, one that recognises geopolitics is back,”
She added that free nations around the world should work together to use their economic power to deter leaders who do not condemn Vladimir Putin’s actions and “do not play by the rules”.
Ms Truss singled out China in her speech, saying: “China is not impervious. They will not continue to rise if they do not play by the rules.
“China needs trade with the G7. We represent around half of the global economy. And we have choices.
“We have shown with Russia the kind of choices that we’re prepared to make when international rules are violated.”
She placed further emphasis on the economic pressure Western allies could place on aggressors.
Ms Truss said: “Access to the global economy must depend on playing by the rules. There can be no more free passes,” she said.
“We are showing this with the Russia-Ukraine conflict – Russia’s pass has been rescinded.
“The G7 should act as an economic Nato, collectively defending our prosperity. If the economy of a partner is being targeted by an aggressive regime we should act to support them. All for one and one for all.”
In other developments:
- Poland and Bulgaria have both been cut off from Russian energy supplies after Gazprom cut access to the Yemal-Europe gas pipline
- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian special services of carrying out attacks in Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova.
- US defence secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting of officials from about 40 countries at the US air base at Ramstein, Germany, and said more help is on the way for Ukraine.
- In the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, authorities said Russian forces hit the Azovstal steel plant with 35 air strikes over 24 hours.
- Ukraine also said Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, which lies in the north-east, outside the Donbas.
- Germany announced it has cleared the way for delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, in a major change in policy.
- Radiation levels at the former Chernobyl nuclear power station in Ukraine are “abnormal”, according to the head of the UN’s atomic agency.
- Wimbledon’s chairman has said that the tournament was left with “no viable alternative” but to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Championships.
Here are the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Latest updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Last updated: Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 22:11
Russia claims it has taken control of Kherson
Russia has said that troops have “liberated” the Ukrainian city of Kherson, following conflicting reports earlier today.
According to Interfax News Agency, Russian officals have confirmed that the city, in southern Ukraine, has been taken over.
The Russian claims come after Ukrainian regional military official Hennadiy Lahuta said that Russian troops has appointed their own people to the city council.
Lahuta said: “Yesterday, the occupiers seized the premises of the Kherson city council, removed all Ukrainian symbols and replaced their guards.”
Kherson mayor Ihol Kolykayev added that he was refusing to co-operate with the new administration within the region.
Russia to stop supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria
It has been announced that both Poland and Bulgaria will be cut off from energy supplies from Russia.
Russian gas company Gazprom has contacted PGNiG, the Polish state gas company, to notify that access to the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline will cease on Wednesday morning.
The Russian company also notifed Bulagrian energy firm Bulgargaz of the decision.
Polish climate minister Anna Moskowa said that the country was prepared for such as move, adding: “There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes.
“Appropriate diversification strategies that we have introduced allow us to feel on the safe side in this situation.”
Bulgarian energy minister Alexander Nikolov also confirmed that the country was pursuing alternative arrangements to ensure that the supply of gas and energy was not disrupted.
Germany to supply anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine
One of the major developments to come out of a meeting of 40 countries today is that Germany will supply heavy weaponry to a conflict zone, which represents a major shift in policy.
Germany announced it has cleared the way for delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.
The support was confirmed at a meeting of officials from around 40 countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the “gathering reflects the galvanised world” in his opening remarks.
Germany has faced strong critcism to supply weaponry to Ukraine, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously saying that he feared a wider conflict.
But facing mounting pressure from western allies, from opposition parties and even from within the governing coalition, Germany has relented, calling the move an “about-turn”.
German defence minister Christine Lambrecht said her government decided on Monday to clear the delivery of Gepard self-propelled armoured anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, though she did not give details.
Chernobyl radiation levels ‘abnormal'
Radiation levels at the former Chernobyl nuclear power station in Ukraine are “abnormal”, according to the head of the UN’s atomic agency.
The location has been the scene of weeks of fierce fighting following Russia’s invasion in late February.
International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi told the media that Russia's occupation of the site was "very, very dangerous", according to AFP.
Chernobyl was the site of history's worst nuclear disaster in 1986 and is still used to contain nuclear waste.
Mr Grossi said: "There have been some moments when the levels have gone up because of the movement of the heavy equipment that Russian forces were bringing here and when they left. We are following that day by day."
He added: "The situation was absolutely abnormal and very, very dangerous,"
The IAEA said its mission to Chernobyl was intended to deliver equipment, check radiation levels and restore safeguards and monitoring systems at the site.
Read more: Why has Russia captured Chernobyl? Where is Ukraine nuclear power plant, map - and 1986 disaster explained
Wimbledon explains decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players
The UK Government left Wimbledon with “no viable alternative” but to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Championships, chairman Ian Hewitt told the All England Club’s spring briefing.
Expanding on last week’s announcement that Wimbledon and the preceding grass-court events would be the first individual tennis tournaments to bar players from the two countries, Hewitt said the club was left with only two options – an outright ban or forcing players to sign declarations condemning the invasion of Ukraine.
He said: “The UK Government has set out directional guidance for sporting bodies and events in the UK with the specific aim of limiting Russia’s influence.
“After lengthy and careful consideration, we came to two firm conclusions. First, even if we were to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian players with written declarations, we would risk their success or participation being used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime, which we could not accept.
“Second, we have a duty to ensure no actions we take should put players or their families at risk. We understand and deeply regret the impact this decision will have on all the people affected.
“But we believe we have made the most responsible decision possible in the circumstances, and there is no viable alternative within the framework of the government’s position to the decision we have taken in this truly exceptional and tragic situation.”
UN chief calls for ceasefire during Moscow visit
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine at his meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.
Mr Guterres is visiting Moscow and is then scheduled to visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv this week.
“We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution,” Mr Guterres said, speaking in televised comments at the start of the meeting.
Mr Guterres also said he wanted to reduce the impact of fighting in Ukraine on food security in other parts of the world.
Mr Lavrov said they would discuss “the situation around Ukraine that acts as a catalyst for a great number of problems which had piled up over recent decades in the Euro-Atlantic region”.
New mass grave found in Mariupol, says Ukrainian officers
A new mass grave has been found in the city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officers have said.
Bodies have been found around six miles north of the city, which has been a key location for fighting in recent weeks.
Mayor Vadym Boychenko has said that authorities are currently working to figure out how many bvodies have been buried in the grave.
It comes after satallite images appeared to show mass grave around the region.
Donald Trump ‘threatened’ Putin over Ukraine invasion
Donald Trump has said that while he was in power he “threatened” Russian president Vladimir Putin over the threat of invading Ukraine.
The former US president spoke about his conversations with the Russian leader duing an interview with Piers Morgan.
He said: “I told him what our response would be, and he said, ‘Really?’ And I said, ‘Really,’”
“I threatened him like he’s never been threatened before.”
Mr Trump also criticised Germany’s relationship with Russia, revealing that he clashed with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the country’s reliance on Russian energy.
Five killed in missile attacks on transport network
At least five people have been killed after Russian rockets struck two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region, officials have said.
According to local officials, 18 were wounded in the strikes on transport infrastructure in Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn.
"The enemy is attempting to hit critical infrastructure," the regional governor is quoted by Reuters news agency as saying.