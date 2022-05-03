Ukrainian soldiers defending a steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol have said that Russian troops have begun storming the building.
The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment who is holed up in the plant told The Associated Press that forces were storming the facility. Another Ukrainian officer confirmed the assault on Ukrainian television.
Denys Shlega, commander of the 12th Operational Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard who is also currently at Azovstal, said: “The enemy is trying to storm the Azovstal plant with significant forces using armoured vehicles. Our fighters are repelling all attacks.”
The assault began almost two weeks after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his military not to storm the plant, but rather block it off.
It comes as a convoy carrying dozens of civilians evacuated from the facility over the weekend arrived in the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city.
Osnat Lubrani, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement that, thanks to the evacuation effort: “One hundred and one women, men, children and older persons could finally leave the bunkers below the Azovstal steelworks and see the daylight after two months.”
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK will send a package of support worth £300 million to Ukraine in coming weeks, as he addressed the country’s parliament.
The Prime Minister also echoed the words of Winston Churchill in the videolink address to the Verkhovna Rada, describing Ukraine’s resistance against Vladimir Putin’s invasion as its “finest hour”.
Support people fleeing the devastating conflict in Ukraine: donate to the DEC appeal
Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance. Learn more and donate what you can today
Here are the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Latest updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Last updated: Tuesday, 03 May, 2022, 15:20
Mariupol evacuees ‘spoke of the hell they have experienced'
Osnat Lubrani, the UN humanitarian co-ordinator for Ukraine, said evacuees from the besieged city of Mariupol have spoken of the “hell” they have experienced in the city.
“Over the past days, travelling with the evacuees, I have heard mothers, children and frail grandparents speak about the trauma of living day after day under unrelenting heavy shelling and the fear of death, and with extreme lack of water, food and sanitation.
“They spoke of the hell they have experienced since this war started, seeking refuge in the Azovstal plant, many being separated from family members whose fate they still don’t know.”
PM: threat or attack on British diplomats in Ukraine is 'totally beyond the pale’
Boris Johnson has said any threat or attack on British diplomats in Ukraine is “totally beyond the pale”.
Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain about the UK’s ambassador, the Prime Minister said: “I’m proud of our diplomats in Ukraine and Melinda Simmons, who is going back to open the embassy and she has done an amazing job.”
Mr Johnson added that threats toward British diplomats are “totally beyond the pale” and that there is “no justification for it”.
He said the UK has “led the world in helping the Ukrainians to protect themselves against wanton aggression, barbaric aggression” and later added that the UK has also “marshalled the world in delivering a very tough package of economic sanctions”.
“We are not saying we are doing this to drive some geopolitical change or have some outcome in Moscow,” he said.
“What we care about is Ukrainian people and their suffering. It is totally unjustifiable to have a free country like Ukraine to be overwhelmed and obliterated like it has been.”
PM: 'This is Ukraine’s finest hour, an epic chapter in your national story’
Boris Johnson will address the Kyiv parliament today where he is expected to say:
“When my country faced the threat of invasion during the Second World War, our Parliament, like yours, continued to meet throughout the conflict, and the British people showed such unity and resolve that we remember our time of greatest peril as our finest hour.
“This is Ukraine’s finest hour, an epic chapter in your national story that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come.
“Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral force of a people determined to be free.”
Russian football teams further banned from UEFA competitions
Russian football clubs and the national team have been hit with more sanctions from footballing body UEFA.
The country will be barred from competing in this summer’s women’s Euro 2022 tournament as the Ukrainian invasion continues.
Teams at club level will also continue to be barred from UEFA competitions next season, after they were removed from this year’s ongoing competitions “until further notice”.
UEFA has also confirmed that Russia’s bids to host the men’s Euro 2028 or 2032 tournaments are now ineligible.
Lavrov’s Hitler comments branded ‘unforgivable’ by Israel
Israel has hit out at Russia over “unforgivable” comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism – including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish.
Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
It marks a sharp decline in relations between the two countries at a time when Israel has sought to remain neutral between Russia and Ukraine due its security needs in the Middle East.
What did Sergei Lavrov say?
Asked in an interview with an Italian news channel about Russian claims that it invaded Ukraine to “denazify” the country, Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine could still have Nazi elements even if some figures, including the country’s president, were Jewish.
“So when they say ‘How can Nazification exist if we’re Jewish?’ In my opinion, Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it doesn’t mean absolutely anything. For some time we have heard from the Jewish people that the biggest antisemites were Jewish,” he said, speaking to the station in Russian, dubbed over by an Italian translation.
The Israeli response
Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid called Mr Lavrov’s statement “unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error”.
“The Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust,” Mr Lapid said. “The lowest level of racism against Jews is to blame Jews themselves for antisemitism.”
More accounts from Mariupol evacuees
While official evacuations have often faltered, many people have managed to flee Mariupol under their own steam in recent weeks.
Others are unable to escape.
“People without cars cannot leave. They’re desperate,” said Olena Gibert, who was among those arriving at a UN-backed reception centre in Zaporizhzhia in dusty and often damaged private cars.
“You need to go get them. People have nothing. We had nothing.”
Anastasiia Dembytska, who took advantage of the brief ceasefire around the evacuation of civilians from the steel plant to leave with her daughter, nephew and dog, told the Associated Press (AP) her family survived by cooking on a makeshift stove and drinking well water.
She said she could see the steel plant from her window, when she dared to look out.
“We could see the rockets flying” and clouds of smoke over the plant, she said.
Ukraine claims to have destroyed two Russian ships
A Ukrainian drone has destroyed two Russian patrol ships in the Black Sea, Ukraine's military chief has said.
"Two Russian Raptor-class boats were destroyed at dawn today near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island," Chief of General Staff Valeriy Zaluzhniy said.
The Ukrainian military released unverified drone footage which appears to show two ships being targeted by missiles from the air while on patrol.
One Mariupol evacuee’s account of 'terror’
Some of those who made it out of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have been describing their experiences.
Natalia Usmanova, 37, spoke on Sunday after being evacuated from the sprawling plant and described the bombing: “I feared that the bunker would not withstand it – I had terrible fear.
“When the bunker started to shake, I was hysterical, my husband can vouch for that. I was so worried the bunker would cave in.”
Ms Usmanova recalled the lack of oxygen and the fear that had spread among the people sheltering down there.
“We didn’t see the sun for so long,” she added, speaking in the village of Bezimenne in an area of Donetsk under the control of Russia-backed separatists about 30km east of Mariupol.
“You just can’t imagine what we have been through – the terror,” she said. “I lived there, worked there all my life, but what we saw there was just terrible.”
Group of civilians evacuated from steel plant in Mariupol - but 1,000 remain in dreadful conditions
Russian state news outlets have reported that up to 46 civilians have been evacuated from a Soviet-era steel plant in Mariupol, although this has not been confirmed by Ukrainian officials.
It’s thought that 1,000 people are still living below the sprawling complex alongside around 2,000 fighters who continue to defend the site.
The Azovstal steelworks is the only place in Mariupol that is not occupied by Russian forces.
Videos and images from inside the factory, shared with The Associated Press by two Ukranian women who said their husbands were among the fighters, showed wounded men with stained bandages, open wounds and amputated limbs.
Medical staff treating at least 600 wounded people said some of the wounds were rotting with gangrene.
In the video the women shared, the wounded men tell the camera they eat once a day and share as little as 1.5 litres of water a day among four.
Supplies inside the surrounded facility are depleted, they said.
A further 100,000 civilians remain in the city, according to Ukrainian officials.
Vladimir Putin close to declaring all-out war on Ukraine, officials fear
Vladimir Putin could declare all-out war against Ukraine as army chiefs demand “pay-back” for Russia’s failures during its attack on Kiev, according to Russian sources and Western officials.
Military leaders are urging the government to abandon the “special operation” term which has been used to describe the invasion, and instead declare a full-scale war.
This would allow the Russian army to impose martial law, bring in more conscript soldiers over a longer period, and ask for more support from its allies such as Belarus.
Since February when the invasion began, Putin has called it a “special operation” and even banned the media in Russia from using the term “war”.
However, two months later, as the invasion stalls, military chiefs are frustrated.
A source close to the Russian military officials told The Telegraph: “The military are outraged that the blitz on Kyiv has failed.
“People in the army are seeking payback for failures of the past and they want to go further in Ukraine.”
There have already been warnings from the West that Putin could use Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on 9 May to declare war.