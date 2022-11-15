Poland’s leaders are holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation”

A screengrab from video footage reportedly showing the damage caused by the missile strike at Przewodów

Russian missiles have crossed into Nato member country Poland, killing two people, according to a senior US intelligence official.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation”. It is understood that the UK Foreign Office is aware of the reports and is urgently seeking clarity.

Polish media reported that two people died on Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

European Council President Charles Michel said: “Shocked by the news of a missile or other ammunition having killed people on Polish territory.

“My condolences to the families. We stand with Poland. I am in contact with Polish authorities, members of the European Council and other allies.”

Advertisement

Will NATO respond?

Poland is a member of NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation). The treaty means that if a member state is threatened by an external country, a mutual defence will be given in response. Ukraine is not a NATO member, so the West has not actively intervened there following Russia’s invasion in February.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has tweeted to say that he spoke to Polish President Andrzej Duda about the explosion: "I offered my condolences for the loss of life. #NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said: "We are monitoring the situation closely and are in contact with our Polish friends and NATO allies."

The reported missile strike comes while world leaders are meeting at the G20 summit in Bali. French President Emmanuel Macron said he is in contact with Poland and envisages talks at the summit tomorrow on the incident.

Advertisement

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte tweeted: “Serious reports about missiles landing in Poland and causing fatalities. We’re in close contact with Poland and our other Nato allies. It’s important now to establish exactly what has happened. We are monitoring the situation very closely.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine was hit by a wave of Russian airstrikes across the country, leaving half of Kyiv without electricity and killing at least one person. In the western city of Lviv and Kharkiv in the north-east, critical energy facilities were targeted that knocked out power.