Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has confirmed the country will proceed in applying to NATO despite warnings of Russian retaliation

Sweden will proceed in applying for NATO membership after it was confirmed that Finland will also do the same.

The Nordic countries had both been considering applying to the defensive alliance following the beginning of the Ukrainian war.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finland, which shares an 800 mile-long border with Russia, confirmed its application on 15 May, with Sweden making the same confirmation 24 hours later.

Finland and Sweden have been given defensive guarantees from NATO members and neighbours during the application process after Russia openly criticised the move.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has confirmed the country will apply for NATO membership. (Credit: Getty Images)

What did Sweden say about joining NATO?

In a news conference on 16 May, Swedish Prime Minister Magdelena Andersson confirmed the country would go ahead in applying for NATO membership.

She said: “There is a broad majority in Sweden’s parliament for Sweden to join NATO.

“This is the best thing for the security of Sweden and its people. We will inform NATO that we want to become a member of the alliance.”

Ms Andersson told reporters there was public support for the move, adding the country would be in a “vulnerable position” during the application period.

However, she did also say that ministers did not believe Russia would use direct military threat at this moment in time.

Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Swedish opposition Moderate party, called the move “historic”, adding: “It’s not about party politics, but taking joint responsibility for the country’s security interests. We will take responsibility jointly for this process.”

Sweden’s application is set to be sent alongside Finland’s.

What did Finland say about joining NATO?

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö confirmed the country would be stepping away from its decades-long military non-alignment in a news conference on 15 May.

He said: “The president and the government’s foreign policy committee have agreed that after consulting parliament, Finland will apply for Nato membership.

“A protected Finland is being born as part of a stable, strong and responsible Nordic region. We gain security, and we also share it. It’s good to keep in mind that security isn’t a zero-sum game.”

What has Russia said about Sweden and Finland joining NATO?

After it was announced the two countries were considering joining NATO, Russia immediately criticised the move.

Russia has been vocal in its opposition to NATO expanding eastwards for many years, using this as part of the justification in building up forces at the Ukrainian border prior to the invasion.

Vladimir Putin has said that Finland and Sweden joining the alliance would not create an “immediate threat to Russia”.

He said: “As to enlargement, Russia has no problem with these states - none. And so in this sense there is no immediate threat to Russia from an expansion to include these countries.”

However, he did give a veiled threat if NATO weapons were to be placed in Finland and Sweden after membership has been granted, saying that it “would certainly provoke our response”.

He added: “What that will be - we will see what threats are created for us.”