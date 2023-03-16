The report alleged that Russian forces have carried out ‘systemic and widespread’ torture during the invasion and occupation of Ukraine

A UN-backed inquiry has reported that Russian attacks in Ukraine amount to war crimes, and possibly crimes against humanity.

In an unusual move against a member of the UN Security Council, the inquiry released its findings in a human rights report, which cited repeated attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. The report also cited Russia’s “systematic and widespread” use of torture across Ukraine when making their conclusions.

Erik Mose, a former Norwegian Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights judge, who led the investigation, said: “There were elements of planning and availability of resources which indicate that the Russian authorities may have committed torture as crimes against humanity.” Moscow has not responded to the published report yet.

It comes after high-profile allegations of mass graves being found in multiple regions. These included in the city of Bucha in western Ukraine, and Izyum in south-eastern Ukraine.

The Izyum graves were found by Ukrainian forces after they liberated the town from Russian occupation in September 2022. Around 440 bodies of serviceman and civilians, including children, were found buried in a woods near to the city.

A UN-backed inquiry has conculded that Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, with evidence such as the mass grave sites in Bucha and Izyum. (Credit: Getty Images)

The inquiry also found that crimes were committed against Ukrainians on Russian territory. This included deported Ukrainian children who were prevented from being reunited with their families.

Ukrainians were also detained through a “filtration” system. Those eventually detained were subjected to torture and inhumane conditions.

The inquiry was set up in 2022 after the UN held a debate on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The three members of the inquiry group were independent human rights experts but the inquiry was supported by and received funding from the UN human rights office.

Also noted in the report were a “small number” of alleged violations by Ukrainian forces, although the majority of the report was focused on the allegations against Russian troops. The report detailed that one of these alleged incidents is currently under criminal investigation in Ukraine.