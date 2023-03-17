The warrant was issued after a UN-backed inquiry concluded that Russian forces had enaged in war crimes during the invasion and occupation of Ukraine

A warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his actions in Ukraine.

The court took the decision after months of investigations around the actions of Russian forces amid the war in Ukraine. It has alleged that children living in Ukraine were forcibly deported to Russian territories, with these actions amounting to war crimes.

In a statement confirming the arrest warrant, the ICC said that Putin is “allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.” It comes after a UN-backed human rights inquiry concluded that “systemic and widespread” torture and killings have taken place in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion just over one year ago.

Alongside Putin, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, has also been issued with an arrest warrant. The ICC said: “There are reasonable grounds to believe that Ms Lvova-Belova bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes, for having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others.”

Notable incidents which were under investigation included the mass graves found in cities such as Bucha and Izyum. Bodies of Ukrainian civilians, including men, women and chilren, were found alongside servicemen, with alleged evidence of torture and executions.

Ukraine previously called on the ICC to take action against Putin for the alleged war crimes. Moscow has repeatedly denied any accusations that it has carried out such atrocties.

