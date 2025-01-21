Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elon Musk has sparked controversy due to a gesture during US President Donald Trump’s inauguration - but was it a Roman salute or a Nazi salute?

Enthusiastic Musk placed his right hand over his heart and then extended his arm outward, a motion that some interpreted as reminiscent of a Nazi salute. This action led to widespread criticism and debate across social media platforms.

In response to the allegations, the 53-year-old billionaire Musk dismissed them as unfounded, stating: "Need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) also weighed in, suggesting that Musk's gesture appeared to be an awkward display of enthusiasm rather than an intentional Nazi salute. Many of his supporters on X (formerly Twitter) have also defended him, saying that it was “misinterpreted”.

One said: “The gesture @elonmusk made has been widely misinterpreted. It was a Roman salute, not a Nazi salute as some have suggested. History is complex, and we must be cautious not to conflate symbols from different times.

“While I understand the concerns of those who feel uneasy about these associations, it’s worth questioning why we allow symbols to hold such power in shaping our current political discourse. Shouldn’t we be more focused on the message itself, rather than just the optics?.” Another wrote: “He was sending his love with his hand, so many people are taking his hand gesture out of context.”

During his speech, Musk also said: "Some elections are important, some are not. But this one, this one really mattered and I just want to say thank you for making it happen,” Musk said before putting his hand on his chest and then raising it in a salute that appeared similar to the “Sieg Heil” used by Nazis at their victory rallies.

“It is thanks to you that the future of civilisation is assured," Musk said. Musk has made no reference to the motion, though the unedited clip has been shared thousands of times, racking up millions of views across different videos.

Elon Musk has sparked controversy due to a gesture some deemed ‘awkward’ in his speech during US President Donald Trump’s inauguration. | AFP via Getty Images

But was it a Roman salute? According to All About History, the Roman salute involves extending the right arm straight out, palm facing downwards, fingers extended. However, there is limited evidence to suggest that this gesture was used in ancient Rome. The association of this salute with ancient Rome largely stems from its depiction in 19th and early 20th-century art and literature, rather than historical practice.

Meanwhile, Cambridge University says the Nazi salute was adopted by the Nazi Party in the 1920s, and the Nazi salute, or "Hitlergruß," involves extending the right arm upward at an angle, palm down, as a gesture of loyalty to Adolf Hitler. This salute became a mandatory greeting in Nazi Germany and is now widely recognised as a symbol of hate and totalitarianism.

One questioned the gesture: “I am curious about the salute. Even if it’s a Roman salute why do something so close?” A user said: “So a white apartheid south African who is far right and supportive of neo nazis and neo nazi group's world wide does a full sieg heil twice. And you are saying that he never intended it? What kind of moron are you....”