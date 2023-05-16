Local media report a large number of the hostel's residents include people who were previously homeless, were unemployed, or were recently deported from Australia

An overnight fire at a four-storey hostel in New Zealand’s capital - used to house vulnerable people - has killed at least six, with a number of others unaccounted for, the country’s prime minister says.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told local media he understood that six people have been confirmed dead in the fire in Wellington, and that number is likely to rise. Police have said the number of those killed in the deadly blaze is not yet known, with firefighters so far unable to access some parts of the fire-damaged building safely.

Emergency services were called to the Loafers Lodge hostel, in the central Wellington suburb of Newtown, at about 12.30am local time. Wellington Fire and Emergency district manager Nick Pyatt said 52 people have been accounted for, but that a number still remained unaccounted for.

“I can sadly report that this will be a multi-fatality incident. Our thoughts at this time are with the families of those who have perished and with our crews who valiantly rescued those [that they could], and attempted to rescue those that they couldn’t,” Mr Pyatt told reporters.

“This is our worst nightmare,” he said. “It doesn’t get worse than this.” Police have said the cause of the fire remained unexplained, and they would be investigating alongside fire and emergency officials.

Firefighters survey the roof after the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge in Wellington (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean told the Associated Press they were helping around 50 people who had escaped the fire, and were now at an emergency centre the council had set up at a local running track - that had showers and other facilities.

He said there were a number of elderly people who had escaped with only the pyjamas they were wearing. “A lot are clearly shaken and bewildered about what happened." The hostel provided a combination of short-term and long-term rentals, Mr MacLean said. He did not have all the details, he said, but he believed it was used by various government agencies to provide emergency accommodation.

Some residents have told local media they were able to survive by jumping out of windows, sometimes several storeys above the ground. Tala Sili told Radio New Zealand he saw smoke creeping under his door, and opened it to find the hallway pitch black.

He jumped out the window, where he fell to a roof two storeys below. "I was on the top floor and I couldn't go through the hallway because there was just too much smoke so I jumped out the window," he said.

"It was just scary, it was really scary, but I knew I had to jump out the window or just burn inside the building." Mr Sili said he was rescued from the roof by paramedics, and treated for a sprained ankle.

On its website, Loafers Lodge advertises itself as an affordable place for people to stay while they are in the capital, whether on business or needing to visit the nearby Wellington Hospital. It has 92 rooms and promotes them as being available long term.

The New Zealand Herald reports a large number of its residents included people who were previously homeless, unemployed, or were recently-returned 501s - people deported from Australia after being jailed for a serious crime.

Wellington's City Missioner Murray Edridge told the Herald most in the building "had some vulnerabilities", which was why they were staying there. "You wouldn’t stay there unless you had very few options... It wasn’t the most salubrious place you could stay, obviously. But it was still a community of people, and they were still housed.”

Local media outlet Stuff reports there were no sprinklers in the building, and that there were reports of a couch fire at the premises earlier in the night which saw the building evacuated - before occupants were allowed to return.

