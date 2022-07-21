Fans took to social media to complain about how hard the Wordle answer was, with some tweeting they ‘give up’

Aphid is the latest five-letter word to frustrate Wordle players.

Fans were left stumped by the latest challenge posed by the New York Times.

Some took to social media to share their annoyance about being unable to get the answer, with one tweeting “I absolutely give up.”

Wordle is the five word guessing game was created by Josh Wardle that took the world by storm.

It was snapped up by the New York Times in January 2022 and has enjoyed a steady stream of success.

However, since the takeover, players have complained that Wordle has been getting harder, with other words causing headlines including piety and caulk.

So, what is an aphid, what does the word mean and how can you use it in a sentence?

What does aphid mean?

Despite players declaring that aphid isn’t a word, it really is.

A ladybird feeds on aphids sucking sapping from a rose bud (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary the word was first used in 1827.

The Cambridge dictionary defines aphid as “any of various small insects, such as the greenfly, that suck the juices of plants for food.”

The Collins dictionary says aphids “are very small insects which live on plants and suck their juices.”

The word aphid is often used to describe a variety of insects from the aphidoidea family, such as greenfly or whitefly. There are over 4,000 species of aphids in total.

What is an aphid?

Aphids are often the pet peeve of gardeners.

More commonly known as whitefly or greenfly, they are small sap-sucking insects that are often found living in outdoor plants.

Members of the superfamily aphidoidea, there are over 4,000 varieties, which vary in shape and colour.

In small numbers they are harmless, but a large infestation can damage plants and kill younger shoots.

Ladybugs are one of their most common predators, with gardeners often releasing them on plants to help curb aphid populations.

Other methods to remove them include neem oil, insecticidal soaps, and horticultural oils.

How have Wordle players reacted?

Fans were left stumped trying to guess the word aphid.

Many players took to social media to air their frustration, with one user tweeting: “I absolutely give up.”

Whilst another user tweeted: “This word almost sucked all my letters like an aphid.”

Since the New York Times took over Wordle in February, players have been asking if Wordle has been getting harder.

However, the publishing organisation have confirmed that they did not make the game harder and that they: “take our role seriously as a place to entertain and escape.”

How can you use the word aphid in a sentence?

Aphid can be used in a sentence when talking about insects like whitefly, that are visible on plants.

The word is most commonly used by gardeners or people discussing looking after plants.

Merriam-Webster’s dictionary gives us a few examples of how aphid can be used: