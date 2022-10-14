Chair of the Committee, Democrat Representative Bennie Thompson said Trump ‘tried to take away the voice of the American people’

Former US President Donald Trump has been subpoenaed by the January 6 Committee who are investigating the 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Members voted unanimously to compel Trump to testify after naming him as the “central cause” of the deadly incident.

The January 6 attack claimed five lives and saw more than 140 police officers injured. Chair of the Committee, Democrat Representative Bennie Thompson said Trump “tried to take away the voice of the American people”

The move could see the former President take the stand, with Trump asked to provide documents and answer questions about the Capitol Hill attack under oath. Trump responded on his social media channel Truth Social telling his fans “the committee is a total ‘BUST’”.

So what does this mean for Donald Trump and could he go to jail? Here’s everything you need to know.

What does it mean to be subpoenaed?

When someone is subpoenaed, this means that they have been asked to testify in a court of law. A subpoena is a legal document that effectively legally orders a person to make an appearance.

The Cambridge Dictionary describes being subpoenaed as: “to order someone to go to a law court to answer questions”.

If someone refuses to comply with a subpoena, they can face criminal charges and even prison time.

Why has the January 6 committee voted to subpoena Donald Trump over Capitol Riots?

The Committee’s panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans voted unanimously for Trump to testify at the hearing over his connection with the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Chair of the Committee, Democrat Representative Bennie Thompson said “We have left no doubt – none – that Donald Trump led an effort to upend American democracy that directly resulted in the violence of January 6.”

“He tried to take away the voice of the American people in choosing their president and replace the will of the voters with his will to remain in power. He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on January 6. So we want to hear from him.”

Whilst one of the only Republicans on the Committee, Representative Liz Cheney said: “We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to those answers.”

However, there are limitations with the subpoena, the US are currently on the cusp of the midterm elections. The Democrats have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, however, if they lose this and the House switches to Republican, it’s expected that funding for the January 6 Committee will be pulled.

How has Donald Trump reacted?

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to respond to the committee’s subpoena, calling it a “BUST”. He said: “Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago?” Adding: “Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting? Because the committee is a total ‘BUST’.”

Could Donald Trump go to jail?

It’s unlikely that Trump will ever go to jail, however in theory if he does not comply with the subpoena there is a possibility of legal action. The summons is expected to be issued to the former President and will outline what he must do in order to comply.

If Trump decides not to abide by the subpoena, he could face criminal charges and even a prison sentence. His former chief strategist and ally Steve Bannon was also issued a subpoena to attend the January 6 hearing back in November and went to trial after he refused to turn up.