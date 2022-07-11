President Biden gave 17 people the Presidential Medal of Freedom, including Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe.

Simone Biles, 25, has become the youngest living recipient of the highest US civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Bile’s remarkable career has seen her become one of the most star-studded names in gymnastics. She is the most successful American gymnast of all time, with a total of 32 medals in Olympics and World Championships over the course of her career. Biles has also been an advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biles is among the 17 honourees to have received the award from President Joe Biden. During the ceremony the President said: “When we see Biles compete, we see unmatched power and determination, grace and daring. A trailblazer and a role model, when she stands on the podium, we see what she is: absolute courage to turn personal pain into a greater purpose, to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.

“Today she adds to her medal count of 32 - I don’t know if you’re going to find room.”

Simone Biles is the youngest living person to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.(Getty Images)

What is the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is America’s highest civilian honour and is bestowed by the President to an individual who has given an exemplary contribution to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

It was established in 1963 by President John F Kennedy. Recipients are selected by the president, either on the president’s own initiative or based on recommendations.

Biden himself received this honour in 2017, when then - President Obama surprised his outgoing vice president with the medal. Obama described Biden as a “ lion of American history.”

Who were the other recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

US soccer player Megan Rapinoe was the second athlete to receive an award. Rapinoe is an Olympic gold medallist and has lifted the Women’s World Cup on two occasions. She is the current captain of OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. Throughout her career, she has been an advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights.

“Beyond the World Cup titles and the Olympic medals, Megan is a champion for an essential American truth that everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect,” Biden said as he honoured Rapinoe, who has become the first soccer player to receive the award.

President Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Wilma Vaught, one of the most decorated women in U.S military history.(Getty Images)

Here is the full list of people to receive the award: