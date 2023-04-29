The great and the good of Washington will be coming together for the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The black tie event will take place at the Washington Hilton in Washington D.C. on Saturday (29 April). It is returning for the second time since the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in large gatherings during 2020 and 2021 to be put on hold.

In the past, the dinner has attracted high profile names, featuring A list actors and comedians, as well as politicians and has led to several viral jokes. So what is White House Correspondents dinner, who is hosting this year and can you watch it in the UK?

Here is what you need to know.

What is the White House Correspondents dinner?

According to the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), the dinner is the main source of revenue to finance all of its work, which includes the support of the journalists working to cover the president, as well as events and programs to educate the public about the value of the First Amendment. It also oversees free press, and helps fund many scholarships.

The organisation was formed in 1914, and is made up of journalists who cover the administration of the US president and get access to the White House briefing room. The first dinner was held in 1920, and the sitting president would put in an appearance and usually be asked to speak - where they would poke fun at themselves.

Women were allied to attend for the first time during John F Kennedy’s presidency in 1962. In the 1990’s presidential ‘roast’ format became the norm as comedians took to hosting - which have included Jon Stewart, Conan O’Brien, and Al Franken.

Traditionally, the dinner includes a roast of the sitting president

Who is hosting the White House Correspondents dinner this year?

This year, the headlining act for the dinner is Roy Wood Jr, a stand up comedian, humorist and correspondent on The Daily Show. In line with tradition, he is expected to have a roast of the president.

Attending the dinner will be president Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, as well as vice president Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. According to Deadline, the guest line up will also include:

ABC News: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), Liev Schreiber, and perhaps CEO Bob Iger.

CBS News: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Chris Wray, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Rosario Dawson, BD Wong, Justin Hartley, Sofia Pernas, Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romjin. Paramount Global chair Shari Redstone and CBS President and CEO George Cheeks also are planning to attend, as well as Paramount streaming president Tom Ryan and CBS News president Neeraj Khemlani.

Daily Mail: Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix.

NBC News: Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, UN ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield, Small Business Association administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, Citizens United’s David Bossie, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt, Deputy White House Press Secretary Emilie Simons, John Leguizamo, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen.

NPR: Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.

The DailyMail reports an array of stars will be also making an appearance, such as Julia Fox, Tiësto, Succession's J. Smith-Cameron, Game of Thrones' Lena Headey, Zooey Deschanel and her Property Brothers partner Jonathan Scott will be coming as guests of CNN.

Cory Booker - Rashida Jones, Bradley Whitford of West Wing fame, Sophia Bush, Fran Drescher and Justin Theroux, who's starring in the Watergate HBO series, White House Plumbers is reportedly attending as well as Wings' and Madam Secretary's Tim Daly, the president of the Creative Coalition, which lobbies Congress for arts funding.

How to watch the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner and Red Carpet Arrivals?

