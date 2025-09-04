Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness secured a third term early on Thursday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It followed a tight race on an island shaken by corruption, inequity and economic concerns. Preliminary results showed that Mr Holness’ Jamaica Labor Party won at least 34 seats, while Mark Golding’s opposition People’s National Party secured at least 29 seats.

Mr Golding conceded the election in a brief speech, saying he was disappointed in the outcome as he acknowledged the success of his opponent. Official voter turnout was just 38.8%, only slightly higher than the turnout for the 2020 elections during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness secured a third term early on Thursday. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Just over 2 million registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots on the island of 2.8 million people. A total of 63 seats are up for grabs in Jamaica’s House of Representatives. The leader of the party that wins a majority becomes the island’s next prime minister.

The new leader will then appoint 13 of 21 senators to Jamaica’s upper chamber of Parliament, and the opposition will choose eight others.