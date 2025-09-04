Who won Jamaica election 2025? Jamaican Labour Party Prime Minister Andrew Holness secures third term on Caribbean island
It followed a tight race on an island shaken by corruption, inequity and economic concerns. Preliminary results showed that Mr Holness’ Jamaica Labor Party won at least 34 seats, while Mark Golding’s opposition People’s National Party secured at least 29 seats.
Mr Golding conceded the election in a brief speech, saying he was disappointed in the outcome as he acknowledged the success of his opponent. Official voter turnout was just 38.8%, only slightly higher than the turnout for the 2020 elections during the pandemic.
Just over 2 million registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots on the island of 2.8 million people. A total of 63 seats are up for grabs in Jamaica’s House of Representatives. The leader of the party that wins a majority becomes the island’s next prime minister.
The new leader will then appoint 13 of 21 senators to Jamaica’s upper chamber of Parliament, and the opposition will choose eight others.