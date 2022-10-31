Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become Brazil’s next president

The leftist former president received 50.9% of the vote to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%, according to the country’s election authority, marking a return to power for da Silva.

Da Silva, universally known as Lula, was the country’s president from 2003 to 2010 and has promised to restore Brazil’s more prosperous past. He built an extensive social welfare programme during his tenure as president that helped lift tens of millions into the middle class, and he left office with an approval rating above 80%, prompting then US president Barack Obama to call him “the most popular politician on Earth”.

However, he is also remembered for his administration’s involvement in vast corruption revealed by sprawling investigations which saw him jailed for 580 days for corruption and money laundering.

His convictions were later annulled by Brazil’s top court, which ruled the presiding judge had been biased and colluded with prosecutors. That enabled da Silva to run for president for the sixth time.

He has pledged to boost spending on the poor, re-establish relationships with foreign governments and take bold action to eliminate illegal clear-cutting in the Amazon rainforest.

Da Silva’s victory marks the country’s tightest election since its return to democracy in 1985, and the first time that a sitting president failed to win re-election, with just over two million votes separating the two candidates.

Bolsonaro had been leading throughout the first half of the count but as soon as da Silva overtook him, cars in the streets of downtown Sao Paulo began honking their horns and people in the streets of Rio de Janeiro’s Ipanema neighbourhood could be heard shouting, “It turned!”

World leaders including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron have all reacted to the news and offered their congratulations.

Read more:

1. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak offered his congratulations to da Silva following his win, writing on Twitter: “Congratulations to @LulaOficial on his victory in Brazil’s election. I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to the UK and Brazil, from growing the global economy to protecting the planet’s natural resources and promoting democratic values.” Photo Sales

2. President of the United States Joe Biden US President Joe Biden highlighted Brazil’s “free, fair, and credible elections” in a statement, writing: “I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead.” Photo Sales

3. President of Australia Anthony Albanese The Prime Minister of Australia congratulated da Silva on a “tremendous victory”, adding that he looks forward to working with the new president on environmental issues. He wrote on Twitter: “Huge congratulations to @LulaOficial on a tremendous victory in the Brazilian elections. Look forward to working with you on protecting our global environment.” Photo Sales

4. President of France Emmanuel Macron President of France Emmanuel Macron said France will “join forces” with Brazil to “renew the bond of friendship” between the two countries. In a tweet, he wrote: “Congratulations, dear @LulaOficial, for your election which opens a new page in the history of Brazil. Together, we will join forces to meet the many common challenges and renew the bond of friendship between our two countries.” Photo Sales