Far-right Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro is seeking re-election as he comes up against left-wing candidate, Lula, in the final run-off vote

Brazilians are heading back to the polls once again, as the run-off presidential vote kicks off.

The country’s current president Jair Bolsonaro is seeking re-election. However, he faces stern competition from left-wing candidate Lula.

With only the two candidates left in the race, the Brazilian public will soon know who will be leader of their country. But how does the vote work? Here’s everything you need to know.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking re-election as he faces a run-off vote against his competitor, Lula. (Credit: Getty Images)

When is the Brazil run-off vote?

The final round of the Brazil presidential election is due to take place on 30 October 2022. The first round of voting took place on 2 October.

Who is taking part in the Brazil run-off presidential vote?

The second round run-off vote will feature only two candidates - Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Lula).

Jair Bolsonaro has been president of Brazil since January 2019. He is a divisive, far-right political figure.

Bolsonaro has often been referred to as the ‘Brazilian Donald Trump’ His controversial policies - including a lack of action during the Covid-19 pandemic, a lack of protection for Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, and pro gun policies - have lead to criticism from domestic and foreign voices.

His contendor is Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as ‘Lula’. Lula is in the opposite spectrum to Bolsonaro, being a founding members of the left-wing Worker’s Party. His policies include breaking down Brazil’s public spending cap and reforming the country’s tax system to benefit the poorer in society more than the rich.

Lula is the left-wing candidate in the Brazil run-off election.

Who is favourite to win the Brazil run-off vote?

Bolsonaro has had some catching up to do to Lula after the first round of voting. The results finished in favour of Lula, who won 48.43% of the vote.

Many saw this close race as a surprise, however Lula fell short of gaining the 50% threshold for winning the presidency from the first round of voting. With such a close share of votes between the two candidates, it will be a closely fought run-off vote.

Currently, polls are predicting a Lula win with 49% of the vote. However, it will be no surprise to anyone if the result is narrow.