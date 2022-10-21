The US House Committee investigating the January 6 riots has called on the former President to give evidence for the investigation

Former US President Donald Trump has been subpoenaed by the US House Committee investigating the Janaury 6 riots on the US Capitol.

The riots, which were held on 6 January 2021, saw a large crowd of protesters storm the historic Capitol Building in Washington D.C following the results of the 2020 election. A number of Trump supporters gathered at the political centre in support of the former President, who had been defeated by Joe Biden, in an attempt to delay the counting of electoral votes.

The committee has called on Trump to testify in front of the panel, as well as requesting documents pertaining to the riots. It is as of yet unclear whether Trump will comply with the order. Lawmakers have argued that the former US leader was a “central cause” of the riots, which saw five people died amid violence and vandalism.

Committee chairman Bennie Thompson and vice chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump: “We recognise that a subpoena to a former president is a significant and historic action. We do not take this action lightly.”

It comes as Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a similar subpoena. He was sentenced to four months in prison for the offence.