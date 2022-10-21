The long-term ally of Donald Trump was convicted of defying a subpoena from the US house panel investigating the January 6 riots at the Capitol

Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison after defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 riots in the US Capitol.

The former strategist and long-term ally of former President Donald Trump had been convicted on two counts of contempt of US Congress in July. He was found guilty of refusing to sit for a deposition and also for refusing to hand over vital documents to the US house committee investigating the riots.

The riots, which saw a large crowd descend on the US Capitol in Wahsington D.C, took place in the aftermath of the 2020 Election. Supporters of Trump stormed the historical building claiming that the vote has been “stolen” from the former president.

Who is Steve Bannon?

Steve Bannon, 68, is a political strategist who served at President Trump’s head strategist during the first seven months of his presidential term. He was also the head of Trump’s presidential candidacy campaign int he run up to the 2016.

Bannon left the Trump administration team and joined far-right media organisation Breitbart News. He and Trump fell out soon after when disparaging comments from Bannon were reported in the tell-all book Fire and Fury.

The wound seemed to be somewhat repaired by the time of the January 6 riots however. Although Bannon had left the role of Trump’s strategist before the riots took place, but was still believed to have consulted him in a private capacity at the time.

What was Steven Bannon convicted of?

The US house committee investigating the riot which took place in the US Capitol subpoenaed Bannon. The committee called on him to give evidence to the panel, as well as handing over documents they believed to be vital to uncovering what happened on that fateful da and the role the then-President played in the events.

Banoon refused to respond to the subpoena, with his lawyers informing the committee that he would not comply. Soon after, the committee unanimously voted to hold him in criminal contempt of Congress. He was then refered to the US Justice Department.

Bannon was indicted on 12 November 2021 on the two charges. His trial took place in July 2022, however the former strategist declined to testify or call witnesses in his defense.

The jury then found him guilty on both counts. He was facing a maximum of six months in jail for the offences.