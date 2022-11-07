Gelgi described the 13-hour flight as ‘a flawless journey from start to finish’

The world’s tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi has flown on a plane for the first time.

Turkish Airlines adapted one of their planes so Gelgi who holds five Guinness World Records for her height could fly from Istanbul to San Francisco. The airline removed six economy seats to accommodate Gelgi’s special stretcher.

Gelgi has never been able to travel by plane before due to her height, which is caused by the genetic condition Weaver Syndrome (WS). The 25-year-old software developer is travelling to America to continue her work with the Guinness World Records.

Sharing her journey on Instagram, Gelgi included photos of her plane journey, describing it as “a flawless journey from start to finish.”

So, who is the world’s tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi and what Guinness World Record does she hold? Here’s everything you need to know.

Rumeysa Gelgi holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman in the world (Pic: PA)

Who is Rumeysa Gelgi?

Gelgi is the tallest woman in the world. The 25-year-old record breaker was born in Turkey on 1 January 1997 and was diagnosed with the rare genetic condition Weaver Syndrome (WS), which causes rapid growth.

An advocate for WS and scoliosis, she helps to raise awareness by sharing her story on social media. On her website she explains: “Living with some severe diagnoses for my lifetime inspired me to raise awareness, help getting treatment options further and empower other individuals who are in similar situations. So now I’m advocating and researching for both Weaver Syndrome and Scoliosis (two diseases I was born with) and also sharing my own experiences through social media.”

She works as a front end developer in the software industry and will be in America for at least six months whilst she collaborates with Guinness World Records.

How tall is she?

Gelgi stands at 7ft 0.7 inches, she has confirmed on her website that “Medical treatment has been successful and I’m not growing anymore.” She is the only member of her family who has WS, with both of her parents and siblings measuring average height.

What Guinness World Records does she hold?

Gelgi holds five Guinness World Records, winning her first title as the world’s tallest living female teenager in 2014. Describing her awards on her website she says she received: “the world’s tallest living female teenager” title in 2014 and “the world’s tallest living woman” title in 2021 thanks to my 2.15.16 cm (7’0.7”) height; and also “the largest hands (female)”, “the longest finger (female)” and “the longest back (female)” titles in 2022.”

Has she ever been on a plane?

Gelgi travelled on a plane for the first time with Turkish Airlines from Istanbul to San Francisco in the United States. The airline removed six economy seats to accommodate her specialist stretcher for the journey.

The 25-year-old has WS, which causes rapid growth. She shared images of the journey on her Instagram account, offering her followers an update on her trip.

Translated from Turkish, she said: “A flawless journey from start to finish... this was my first plane ride but it certainly won’t be my last... a heartfelt thank you to each and every person who has been a part of my journey.”

What is Weaver’s Syndrome?

Weaver’s Syndrome (WS) is a rare genetic condition that is caused by malfunctioning in the EZH2 gene, which controls the function of other genes. People with WS experience accelerated growth and advanced bone age.

On her website, Gelgi describes characteristics of the condition as: “large birth size, accelerated growth, atypical face view, tall in height, big hands and feet, hypertonia, umbilical hernia, spinal deformity, weak bones and muscles, special skeletal structure and skeletal maturation.”

