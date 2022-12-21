In his first known trip outside of Ukraine since the beginning of the war, President Zelensky met with US President Joe Biden in Washington

Volodymyr Zelensky visited Joe Biden in Washington in his first official visit outside of Ukraine since the beginning of the war. (Credit: Getty Images)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has made a historic visit to the US to meet president Joe Biden in Washington. The meeting marks the first time President Zelensky is known to have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia.

The trip itself was shrouded in mystery until only a few hours before the two leaders were due to meet. This was due to security concerns for Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader met with Biden in the White House. He also gave him a special award from a Ukrainian captain.

The US has been the biggest supporter of Ukraine in terms of finance and equipment. During their meeting, Biden plegded to continue supporting the country, while Zelensky thanked the “ordinary people” of the US for their support.

The meeting in Washington came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was not to blame for the war. He said that the cause of the war “the result of the policy of third countries”.

What happened at Zelensky’s meeting with Joe Biden?

The news that Zelensky had left Ukraine to head to the US was made public at around 6am UK time. The president had already left Ukraine at the time it was announced, with his security team working to thwart any potential heightened threat against the president that came with him leaving the country.

At around 7pm UK time, Zelensky arrived at the White House to meet with Joe Biden. The Ukrainian leader was given a red carpet welcome to the iconic building.

The pair then moved into a meeting inside the Oval Office. At the beginning, Zelensky told the US leader that it was a “great honour” to visit Washington.

He then went on to award Joe Biden with a military honour, after a Ukrainian captain requested that he pass it onto a “very brave president”. In response, President Biden said that the honour bestowed on him was “undeserved, but much appreciated”.

The historic event was concocted by Biden and Zelensky on 11 December. However, the trip was not confirmed until 16 December, with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi coordinating the visit.

Zelensky’s appearance in Washington came shortly after President Biden announced a new support package for Ukraine. The $1.85billion package included the supply of military items such as missiles, tanks and ammunition.