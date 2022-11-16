What world leaders said about claims Russian missiles hit Poland - including Biden, Sunak and Zelensky
Several world leaders gathered at the Bali G20 summit for an emergency meeting to discuss the missiles that killed two people in NATO member Poland.
A missile that killed two people in Poland near the border on Tuesday (15 November) may have been fired by Ukraine at an incoming Russian projectile, according to intelligence shared in a meeting of G7 and NATO leaders on Wednesday.
World leaders gathered at an emergency meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, with initial investigations suggesting that the weapon could have been fired by Ukraine’s air defence system at a Russian missile before landing in Poland. Investigations are still under way and no conclusion has yet been drawn.
Speaking at the G20 summit, Rishi Sunak said it is important to remain calm and establish the facts. He said it was “critical” to protect the international order.
He said: “I think we’re particularly disturbed by the continued barbaric activity of Russia in bombarding the Ukrainian people in their civilian infrastructure. We spoke to the foreign minister of Ukraine earlier today to express our sympathies about that and continue to offer support to Ukraine and we’re planning on speaking to President (Volodymyr) Zelensky together later today.”
Meanwhile US President Joe Biden has said it is “unlikely” the missile was fired from Russia as “preliminary information” contested the reports.
European Commission president Ursula von Der Leyen said participants at the G7 meeting discussed the blast in Poland and expressed their continued solidarity with Ukraine. She tweeted: “Alarmed by reports of an explosion in Poland, following a massive Russian missile strike on Ukrainian cities. I extend my condolences and my strongest message of support and solidarity with Poland and our Ukrainian friends.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the reported strikes offered proof that “terror is not limited by our state borders”.
Here is what world leaders across the globe said about the claims that Russian missiles had hit Poland and killed two people.