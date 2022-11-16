Several world leaders gathered at the Bali G20 summit for an emergency meeting to discuss the missiles that killed two people in NATO member Poland.

A missile that killed two people in Poland near the border on Tuesday (15 November) may have been fired by Ukraine at an incoming Russian projectile, according to intelligence shared in a meeting of G7 and NATO leaders on Wednesday.

World leaders gathered at an emergency meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, with initial investigations suggesting that the weapon could have been fired by Ukraine’s air defence system at a Russian missile before landing in Poland. Investigations are still under way and no conclusion has yet been drawn.

Speaking at the G20 summit, Rishi Sunak said it is important to remain calm and establish the facts. He said it was “critical” to protect the international order.

He said: “I think we’re particularly disturbed by the continued barbaric activity of Russia in bombarding the Ukrainian people in their civilian infrastructure. We spoke to the foreign minister of Ukraine earlier today to express our sympathies about that and continue to offer support to Ukraine and we’re planning on speaking to President (Volodymyr) Zelensky together later today.”

Read more:

Meanwhile US President Joe Biden has said it is “unlikely” the missile was fired from Russia as “preliminary information” contested the reports.

European Commission president Ursula von Der Leyen said participants at the G7 meeting discussed the blast in Poland and expressed their continued solidarity with Ukraine. She tweeted: “Alarmed by reports of an explosion in Poland, following a massive Russian missile strike on Ukrainian cities. I extend my condolences and my strongest message of support and solidarity with Poland and our Ukrainian friends.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the reported strikes offered proof that “terror is not limited by our state borders”.

Here is what world leaders across the globe said about the claims that Russian missiles had hit Poland and killed two people.

Undefined: listbulleted

1. Joe Biden, US President Mr Biden has said it is “unlikely” that the missile was fired from Russia. He reaffirmed the US’s commitment to NATO and offered full support with the investigations, the White House said. Speaking at the G20 summit, he said: “This morning we’ve already met with our fellow Nato and G7 leaders to address Russia’s latest missile strikes against Kyiv and Western Ukraine – it’s merciless. It’s way over the top. “At the moment where world leaders meeting here in Bali are seeking progress on world peace, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s striking civilian targets, children and women. It’s almost – in my words, not yours – barbaric.” Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister Mr Sunak aid it was important to “calmly ascertain exactly what happened” in Poland. At the G20 in Bali he said he has spoke to the foreign minister of Ukraine to offer support and is planning on speaking to President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a text of his remarks released by No 10. he said: “It is important that we remain calm and focus on establishing the facts. “I spoke to President Duda this morning to express my sympathy and pledge our support. As I said yesterday, it is critical we protect the international order and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.” Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Andrez Duda, Polish President Andrzej Duda said he expected his country would call for an emergency meeting of NATO members. The Polish president said he had spoken to Joe Biden, the US president, Rishi Sunak, the UK prime minister, and Germany’s Olof Scholz and told them it was “highly likely” that Poland would request the special consultative NATO meeting. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Ursula von Der Leyen, European Commission President She said she was “alarmed” by the reports and offers “full support” to Poland. She said: “We will remain in close contacts with our partners on the next steps. We will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.” Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales