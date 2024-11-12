A driver killed 35 people and injured another 43 when he deliberately rammed his car into a crowd exercising at a sports centre in southern China on Monday, police said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers detained a 62-year-old man at the sports centre in Zhuhai following the incident, which happened on the eve of the country’s premier aviation exhibition by the People’s Liberation Army that is hosted annually in the city.

One of the four hospitals that took in casualties said it had more than 20 injured, state media reported. Officers identified the man only by his family name of Fan, consistent with the practice by Chinese authorities. The police statement said the vehicle knocked down “a number of” pedestrians on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver was discovered in the car with a knife, with wounds to his neck thought to be self-inflicted, according to the statement. He was reported to be unconscious and receiving medical care. He was dissatisfied with the split of financial assets in his divorce, according to a preliminary investigation, police said.

A driver killed 35 people and injured another 43 when he deliberately rammed his car into a crowd exercising at a sports centre in southern China on Monday, police said. | X

Videos showed a firefighter performing CPR on one victim, as people were told to leave the scene. They were shared by news blogger and dissident Li Ying, who is better known on X as Teacher Li. His account posts daily news based on user submissions.

The films showed dozens of people lying on the sports centre’s running track, with a woman in one saying: “My foot is broken.”

By Tuesday morning, searches for the incident on Chinese social media were heavily censored on Chinese social media platforms. A search on Weibo for the sports centre only turned up a few posts, with only a couple referring to the fact that something had happened, without pictures or details.

Articles by Chinese media about the incident from Monday night were also taken down.