'Batman' on motorbike busted by traffic police for riding in forbidden zone in Wuhan, China

By Simona Kitanovska
8th Nov 2024, 12:22pm
This is the moment a motorcyclist dressed as Batman turns heads in traffic only to be stopped by police moments later and fined for apparently riding in a forbidden zone.

Stunned motorists filmed the unnamed rider as he passed them by in traffic in Wuhan, in the Hubei province of China.

Fully masked as Batman, he even wore a long, black cape that could have easily got caught in the back wheel, as one piece of footage shared on October 31 shows.

Batman rides a motorcycle in Wuhan, China - the video was shared on Douyin - the Chinese version of TikTok placeholder image
Batman rides a motorcycle in Wuhan, China - the video was shared on Douyin - the Chinese version of TikTok | AWR/newsX

But his moment of glory only lasted briefly as he was busted by police for driving in the city's 'No Motorcycle Zone'.

Another clip, shared online on November 1, shows the moment traffic officers hand 'Batman' a 1,000 yen (£107) fine.

Passers-by reportedly pleaded with the officers not to give him a ticket but cops insisted that they must follow through with standard enforcement rules.

Online commentators like 'Gongwudu River' later wrote: "Ask your parents to pick you up."

Another titled 'Ali' said: "It fits the plot very well. [Bruce] Wayne has been fighting both the police and criminals."

'A__way.' added: "It turns out that Batman can also be subdued by traffic police."

