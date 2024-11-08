An American supermarket worker who travelled to Colombia to meet his beautiful girlfriend shot her dead after an argument.

Sara Monsalve Isaza, 26, was murdered in the house that they had rented in the La Sebastiana neighbourhood of Envigado, south of Medellin, in Colombia, at around 8pm on Monday, November 4.

Neighbours reportedly heard her screams and her calls for help after she was shot four times. One bullet struck her in the head, another in the face and the other two in the chest and back.

Sara Monsalve Isaza, 26, was killed in Envigado, Colombia | NF/newsX

The alleged murderer, her American-Colombian boyfriend, named as Santiago Cardona Serna, also 26, had rented the property with her so they could spend five days together.

He reportedly left the door open and local witnesses went to the scene and saw the woman lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds and no vital signs. Witnesses assumed that the gunman had escaped but he had in fact gone to a nearby police station to turn himself in.

The police and paramedics went to the scene and declared the young woman, a university student, dead. Nearby, they found a .38 calibre revolver with which the murder had allegedly been committed.

Metropolitan Police Commander General William Castano Ramos stated: "According to preliminary information provided by this person, the person was her partner and unfortunately they had an argument, which is why this individual pulled out a firearm, causing a serious injury to the woman."

Cardona Serna reportedly works for a supermarket chain in the United States and frequently travelled to Colombia to see his girlfriend of four years.

The victim's relatives said she "did not deserve to die like that" while her cousin, Isabel Cristina Marin Isaza, added that she was a very sensible, tender, studious and hard-working woman. She is said to have just graduated in social work from a university in Itagüí. The investigation is ongoing.

Story: NewsX