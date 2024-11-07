A jilted man has been arrested for shooting the mother of their two children after he reportedly married her when she was just 12 years old.

Simone Alves de Siqueira, 31, was found dead by her father on a farm where she worked with her family near the MS-157 highway, near Itapora, in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, on Tuesday, November 5.

The victim's father found his daughter with a gunshot wound to the head after she separated from the suspect about a month ago and filed a complaint against him for stalking, requesting protection from the authorities.

Simone Alves de Siqueira and Sergio Brizola | NewsX

The suspect, Sergio Brizola, had reportedly been married to the victim for 19 years, meaning that their relationship had begun when she was just 12 years old. The couple had two daughters, aged 18 and 12, and they decided to separate due to constant fighting.

Police spokesperson Thays Bessa told local media that Simone had recently started a new relationship. She had posted about her new boyfriend on Facebook on Monday night. The next morning, she was brutally murdered.

Simone Alves de Siqueira, 31, poses in undated photo. She was killed in Itapora, Brazil | NewsX

The police chief said: "The crime occurred in the morning. The victim woke up, left her daughter at the bus stop so she could catch the school bus. She returned home and met her father and they drank chimarrao together.

"At a certain point, they separated. Each went to a farm to work. After noticing his daughter was missing, he found her dead."

Chimarrao, also known as 'mate', is a traditional South American caffeine-rich infused herbal drink.

According to the police, the weapon used in the crime appeared to be a .38 calibre revolver. Brizola reportedly fled in a silver Corsa that belonged to another employee of the farm. He remains at large and the police investigation is ongoing.

