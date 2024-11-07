Suspect tries to escape Brazilian police by jumping into swimming pool from a roof

This is the moment a suspect tries to escape cops by jumping from a house roof into a swimming pool below - but is arrested anyway.

The 46-year-old man, who has not been named, was armed and threatening people in the city square of Cerquilho, in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday, November 4.

Then, he reportedly broke into a store at which point police were called. He fled and tried to hide on the roof of his own house. Police tried to negotiate with him for 40 minutes but he refused to surrender.

He tried to run away by jumping into the pool below, as this footage shows. However, his attempt to evade capture was in vain as several police officers had already surrounded the pool, and he was immediately arrested.

During searches of the property, a weapon was seized. The man surrendered and was taken to the police station. After he was taken into custody, the man's 18-year-old daughter, also not named, reported to the police that she had been beaten and forced to hide drugs and weapons for her father.

According to the young woman's report, when the two went out, the suspect forced her to hide drugs in her private parts. Furthermore, according to the daughter, when she was a minor, her father forced her to keep a gun on her waist to reduce the chances of being caught red-handed, as he believed that she would not be approached because she was a woman.

The 46-year-old man was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, threats, home invasion, domestic violence, psychological torture against a woman and corruption of minors. He was released during the custody hearing.

