This is the moment a cheeky pooch saunters into a bakery and snatches some cookies when no one is looking.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in Sao Joaquim da Barra, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, on November 4.

CCTV footage from inside the bakery shows the dog casually walking into the bakery while taking a good look around to make sure the coast is clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It then snatches a packet of biscuits from a shelf in its jaws before dropping them on the floor and giving them a good sniff. It then casually picks them up and scarpers out the door while the venue's staff run after it as the footage ends.

Other CCTV images shot from a different angle appear to show the cheeky dog stealing another packet of biscuits from the exact same spot right behind a man stacking a fridge with soft drinks while he has his back turned.

The owner of the shop said that they managed to catch up with the dog and do a trade.

Elaine Oliveira Coimbra told local media that she had opened her store at 6 am, which is when the four-legged crook decided to strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained that after catching up with the dog, she managed to convince it to return the loot in exchange for a piece of bread. She said: "We got the biscuits back and I made a trade with him, I gave him a little bread. He was so happy and it was really funny."

Story: NewsX)