This is the moment a man staring at his phone walks straight off a metro platform and apparently knocks himself out cold.

The images were caught on CCTV at a metro station in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on November 6. The footage shows the man walking to the edge of the platform while looking at his phone and not realising that he is about to step into thin air.

He takes one final step before toppling off the platform and landing hard on his face. Witnesses rush to his aid as he lies motionless on the ground as the footage ends.

The images were obtained from the Prosecutor's Office of St Petersburg on Thursday, November 7, along with a statement saying: "The Prosecutor's Office of the St Petersburg Metro clarifies: the metro is a place where extra vigilance is essential!

"Yesterday afternoon, a passenger at the 'Sportivnaya' metro station, absorbed in his phone, stepped beyond the platform's safety line and fell.

"The injured person was rescued and handed over to medical personnel, and a tragedy was averted. Reflect on your behaviour in public transport, learn the basic safety rules, and follow them. Take care of yourself and your children."

