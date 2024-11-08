Police officers are under investigation after a woman was filmed performing a sensual dance to Madonna's song Material Girl inside a police station.

The footage shows the unnamed woman gyrating and dancing provocatively by using a chair as a prop as Madonna's 1985 hit song is heard playing in the background.

The images caused outrage after being shared online, prompting an investigation after it was determined that they had been filmed in a police station in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil.

The video shows the woman in a red dress and a black jacket, with local media reports saying that the woman is believed to have performed the dance in order to avoid being thrown in jail for an unknown offence. It is unclear when exactly the images were filmed but local media reports said that the incident took place last weekend, at the beginning of November.

The Brazilian authorities have opened two investigations, one pertaining to the alleged offence for which the woman was arrested and another regarding why the woman danced in the police station, operating under the assumption that she was performing the dance under duress. The investigations are ongoing.

Material Girl was the second single from Madonna's album Like a Virgin.

Story: NewsX