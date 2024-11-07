Meet the 52-year-old superfit online star who went from an overweight middle-aged lady to a bodybuilding champion in just a few years.

Five years ago, Brazilian Claudia Oliveira decided to make a dramatic change to her lifestyle when she got tired of being sad and having very low self-esteem.

Claudia, who used to be overweight, switched up her diet with healthier foods and began going to the gym four times a week. Soon, she began to notice the positive changes and transformed herself into a muscular bodybuilder.

Claudia Oliveira went from being an overweight middle-aged lady to a bodybuilding champion in just a few years | @claudiaoliveira_fitness/NF/newsX

The change brought a rewarding result and Claudia even won the Fitness Newcomer award at a bodybuilding competition in Piaui, Brazil, in May this year. Since changing her habits, Claudia says she has lost almost 30kg and has started to control her health indicators.

She also began posting her journey on social media and has now reached more than 86,000 Instagram followers who cheer her on.

Recently, Claudia shared photos of what she used to look like before her transformation, when she says she was stressed and unhappy with the way she looked.

She said: "Believe in yourself and keep striving for the best version you can still become! Today, at 52 years old, I’m living my best phase with my body, my mind, my self-esteem, and my strength to achieve everything I desire!"

On her profile, Claudia often shares her workout routine and the process of searching for more health and a better quality of life.

She says: "Bodybuilding saved my life: when I turned 47, I was starting to get obese, sad and depressed. I decided that I didn’t deserve that life, I deserved something better. I started changing my eating habits and started bodybuilding. I fell in love with it, and now I can’t live without bodybuilding.

"I usually say to all women: if I could do it, you can too. Bodybuilding saves lives. If it saved mine, it can save yours too."

She added: "Four years ago, I was overweight and had low self-esteem. Today, thanks to bodybuilding, I have gained health and vitality. My story is one of overcoming and determination, and I am ready to inspire you to follow your own path of transformation."

