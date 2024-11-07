Russian cops say no action is being taken against a 45-year-old teacher who asked a schoolboy hockey player to donate his sperm because she wanted a baby to keep her elderly mum happy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Kovaleva, a mathematics and computer science teacher from Vsevolozhsk in Leningrad Oblast, Russia, was found to have been writing letters to the schoolboy for a year and a half and had continued even after the family moved to Saint Petersburg.

Kovaleva said in her letters that she wanted to conceive a child from him because she was "crazy" about "his personal qualities".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also said that she "could not find other men", and there was no time to fall in love with someone else, and she wanted to "please her sick elderly mother with grandchildren".

Maths and computer science teacher Anna Kovaleva, 45, from Saint Petersburg, Russia, who was fired from school after she asked a schoolboy to be a sperm donor | NewsX

She reportedly wrote: "My life turned out that way, I was never married. I had no children, I was never pregnant. I was afraid of intimate closeness with someone. And you are my last hope."

After the family moved to a new address, she tracked him down and found his house and gave his parents a contract so that he could donate his sperm to her.

The parents filed a police complaint about Kovaleva's bizarre behaviour, including details of her actions where she claimed everything was legal, and that the boy will soon be 18. She also said that he is a professional hockey player who has a contract with a club and therefore understands the legal significance of contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the police investigation has now been closed with prosecutors deciding the are no actions to be taken. It was revealed that she confirmed being quizzed by cops and had apologised for her actions that had resulted in her being fired from her job.

She said: "I am coming to my senses. I feel very unwell psychologically. I need strength to live on and prove that I am an adequate and normal person, a woman, a teacher, and so on."

But the student's father said: "This is not a joke. At first, my son took the harassment with humour. But now he is afraid of her."

He added that they were shocked when the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for St. Petersburg confirmed there was no evidence of a crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legal experts quoted in Russian media believe that the decision was justified, as the suspicion of "indecent acts" only apply to children under 16, and although it was unethical and justified that she was fired, she had not committed a criminal offence.

Story: NewsX)