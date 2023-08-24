The Wagner boss is believed to be among seven passengers and three crew who were on board the Embraer aircraft, which reportedly crashed just north of Moscow

The Wagner mercenary group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash north of Moscow, alongside his right-hand-man Dmitry Utkin and eight others.

TASS news agency reported that seven passengers and three crew members were on board the Embraer aircraft, which was en route from Moscow to St Petersburg and crashed in the Tver region. All bodies have been recovered, however, the Kremlin has stayed silent about the crash but there is speculation that senior Russian leadership was involved.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the jet crashing just north of Moscow. Rosaviatsia said: “An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region.

“According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin.” It is believed that Prigozhin was on board the flight.

This picture taken on July 4, 2017 shows Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to a meeting with business leaders held by Russian and Chinese presidents at the Kremlin in Moscow.

It comes just two days after Prigozhin shared his first video address since his aborted June mutiny. The 62-year-old, who was sent to Belarus after his failed march on Moscow following a “deal” with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, released footage of himself speaking about Russia making the continent “free”.

Prigozhin, who was once a close confidant of Vladimir Putin, was wearing camouflage and holding a rifle in the footage, and appeared to be in Africa. He was a key ally of Putin but their relationship turned after the Wagner chief staged a failed mutiny in June - which lasted 24 hours.