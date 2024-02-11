Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young mum has had a lucky escape after her car exploded into flames while she was driving on a country road.

Jodie Buckley, aged 29, was driving her Suzuki Swift to her mum’s home in Clevelode, near Malvern, Worcestershire, when the blaze broke out. Luckily, the mum-of-one managed to get out of the burning car seconds before it erupted into a fireball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic pictures from the scene, which you can see below, show the vehicle completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters dashed to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze after the terrifying incident on Wednesday 31 January.

Pictures taken after the fire was put out show the charred remains of the car, which was destroyed by the inferno. Jodie said: “Luckily I was alone in the car at the time but I noticed it spluttering, labouring and then picking up speed. As I headed towards Powick it died completely with smoke coming from the bonnet. It was terrifying.”

Jodie’s mum Jo Buckley, age 57, told how her daughter watched in horror as the car erupted in front of her. She said: “I was on the phone with her at the time and was shocked at how quickly the car went from breaking down to being consumed by fire.

Jodie Buckley's Suzuki Swift on fire. The vehicle first started smoking and then went up in flames when she was driving to visit her mum. Photo by Jo Buckley / SWNS.

"She said 'Mum, I think my car is breaking down. I said, 'See if you can get it to me, just see how far you can get. She said 'Mum, it's smoking' and I said, 'Just stop and get out'."

Jodie Buckley's Suzuki Swift after the fire. The mum's car suddenly caught fire while she was driving. Photo by Jo Buckley / SWNS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A van driver who was passing stopped to help and Jo said she could hear his voice on the other end of the phone. She added: "This man came from behind and opened her door and pulled her out. He said to her 'you can't go near it - it's going to go up. It's on fire, you need to get out of the way.'

"All she could see was black smoke. What he saw was flames coming out of the grille. It was one of the most awful phone calls, listening to my daughter describe what was happening. It happened in a matter of seconds. There was black smoke then it was in flames.

“Within two to three minutes it was engulfed. It's a horrible experience for her to go through. But she got out. She's alive. I'm very thankful to the man. It's a crying shame I can't know who he is."

Jo also praised both firefighters and police who she said were on the scene very quickly and very supportive of her daughter. She said: “Everybody was just amazing. People say they are just doing their job but sometimes thank you needs to be said."