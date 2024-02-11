Young mum escapes 'terrifying' car fire with the help of good samaritan after her vehicle burst into flames
A young mum has had a lucky escape after her car exploded into flames while she was driving on a country road.
Jodie Buckley, aged 29, was driving her Suzuki Swift to her mum’s home in Clevelode, near Malvern, Worcestershire, when the blaze broke out. Luckily, the mum-of-one managed to get out of the burning car seconds before it erupted into a fireball.
Dramatic pictures from the scene, which you can see below, show the vehicle completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters dashed to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze after the terrifying incident on Wednesday 31 January.
Pictures taken after the fire was put out show the charred remains of the car, which was destroyed by the inferno. Jodie said: “Luckily I was alone in the car at the time but I noticed it spluttering, labouring and then picking up speed. As I headed towards Powick it died completely with smoke coming from the bonnet. It was terrifying.”
Jodie’s mum Jo Buckley, age 57, told how her daughter watched in horror as the car erupted in front of her. She said: “I was on the phone with her at the time and was shocked at how quickly the car went from breaking down to being consumed by fire.
"She said 'Mum, I think my car is breaking down. I said, 'See if you can get it to me, just see how far you can get. She said 'Mum, it's smoking' and I said, 'Just stop and get out'."
A van driver who was passing stopped to help and Jo said she could hear his voice on the other end of the phone. She added: "This man came from behind and opened her door and pulled her out. He said to her 'you can't go near it - it's going to go up. It's on fire, you need to get out of the way.'
"All she could see was black smoke. What he saw was flames coming out of the grille. It was one of the most awful phone calls, listening to my daughter describe what was happening. It happened in a matter of seconds. There was black smoke then it was in flames.
“Within two to three minutes it was engulfed. It's a horrible experience for her to go through. But she got out. She's alive. I'm very thankful to the man. It's a crying shame I can't know who he is."
Jo also praised both firefighters and police who she said were on the scene very quickly and very supportive of her daughter. She said: “Everybody was just amazing. People say they are just doing their job but sometimes thank you needs to be said."
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
