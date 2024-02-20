Leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya, takes part in a meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Yves Herman/AFP via Getty Images

X, formerly known as Twitter and currently run by Elon Musk, has lifted the suspension of the account of Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the late opposition leader and anti-Putin activist Alexei Navalny. Navalny reportedly died while serving time in a prison in the Arctic Circle after the Russian Prison service stated he became ill after going for a walk.

In a statement posted on its platform, X said their defence mechanism "mistakenly flagged" Navalnaya's account as violating their rules. It said: "Our platform's defense mechanism against manipulation and spam mistakenly flagged @yulia_navalnaya as violating our rules. We unsuspended the account as soon as we became aware of the error, and will be updating the defense."

Yulia has continually believed that the Kremlin were responsible for her husband’s death, including making claims that his body has yet to be returned due to a “poison” that may have led to his death not having left his system yet. The Kremlin has denied this allegation.

Navalny’s wife took X earlier today, urging the Kremlin to “give back Alexei’s body and let him be buried with dignity [and she] did not care how the killer’s press secretary comments on my words.” Yulia believes that she has evidence that will be provided shortly.

Those who visit the X account of Yulia Navalnaya are greeted with this message, stating the account violated X's rules (Credit: X)

However, this morning Yuli Navalnaya’s X account was no longer accessible, with users of the social media platforms instead being met with a message stating that the account had been suspended due to violating “X rules.” The likelihood of this could no doubt be an algorithm or a bot picking up on some of the terminology used through her posts, but some are speculating that the Kremlin are also responsible for “silencing” the widow.