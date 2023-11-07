Breast cancer breakthrough shows the power of positivity and importance of our NHS

There is no softening the blow that comes with the devastating diagnosis of breast cancer which hundreds of women receive every week - but now there is new hope and it will soon be available to hundreds of thousands

What a wonderful piece of news we woke up to today. Women are being armed with a new weapon in the devastating fight against breast cancer thanks to a new drug available on the NHS.

What is most remarkable is the drug, anastrozole, can prevent cases of breast cancer as well as treat them. Trials have shown that it reduces breast cancer cases by 49 per cent over 11 years among eligible women. What an incredible statistic.

Amid the wars, the doom and gloom, the onset of winter and ever rising bills - at last, this is something to make us smile and give new hope to those struggling through treatment. As many as 289,000 post-menopausal women in England who are deemed to have a moderate or high risk of breast cancer will be offered anastrozole in a bid to prevent them from developing the disease. The drug is usually used to treat breast cancer but has been “repurposed” to also prevent cases.

Most of us have been touched by breast cancer during our lives. It could have been a friend who is no longer with us, a relative who is only here thanks to brilliant advances in medicine or simply a donation to the many pink fundraisers which take place across the year. #

I have lost many loved ones to breast cancer. I have held the hands of those close to me as they went through their treatments. I have wiped the tears of women fearful that they may have passed the killer brca gene to their young daughters. I have also partied hard at the celebrations of those who joyfully receive the all-clear after harrowing journeys.

There is no such thing as a miracle cure but there are times when medical steps help us all move forward along a path with more positivity. This is great news that will save thousands of lives.

The best bit of all? Despite what our politicians are doing to systematically damage our health service, it survives and this drug will be available for those who need it most, not those who have the most money. Through good times and bad times, let's never forget that.