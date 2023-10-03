Every year, I count down the days to Cheltenham Literature Festival because, quite simply, it is a place the whole family is excited to be

The Cheltenham Literature Festival 2023 is almost upon us. Picture: Still Moving Media for Cheltenham Festivals

In my younger, pre-motherhood days, festivals were my thing. I would attend as many as possible every year - always of the music variety. Once children came along, the late nights and fuzzy-headed mornings largely became too much of a trial with children in tow.

That youthful version of myself would never have believed that one day she would garner the same level of joy from a book festival as she was currently enjoying at the receiving end of an outdoor stage with a massive sound system. But here we are.

And while smaller music events can be enjoyable, the one everyone really wants to be at is Glastonbury - and the same goes for literary gatherings. Cheltenham Literature Festival really is the Glasto’ of book events. Multiple stages, massive names sharing the bill with emerging talent, healthy debate, and crowds of people excited to be there. Fear not, I can confirm the toilets are of a high standard, unlike the rock and roll facilities experienced in the fields of Somerset.

I think one of the closest comparisons to be made though, is despite its standing as one of the most prestigious literary events in the world, the Cheltenham Literature Festival doesn’t stand on ceremony. It invites people of all ages, from all walks of life to come and leaf through its pages.

If you’re looking for high-brow, you will of course find it, but these more serious events happily rub shoulders with celebrity discourse and light-hearted chit-chat. Topics range from politics and health to cookery and adventure.

Take a look through this year’s brochure and you will find something to your taste whether you are three or 103. Venues range from temporary marquees on Montpellier Gardens to the Art Deco splendour of The Daffodil restaurant.

If you have a little spare cash to treat yourself, there are plenty of affordable events allowing you to enter into your own literary foray - if you have a larger budget, you might even treat yourself to a literary lunch. And if you have no budget at all, then there are free events happening to make sure no one misses out on this literature love-in.

And that’s why it has become an annual outing for my family - what started as an educational experience for my children quickly developed into an adventure all of us could enjoy. My husband makes a beeline for speakers with a political bent while I look for escapism among the fiction writers, taking audiences with them into their latest fascinating storylines.

Youngsters have the opportunity to enter exciting new worlds, gain tips on how to write and illustrate their own imaginings and learn how they too could one day be up on that stage, talking about their own publications.

In a world where technology is taking over, I truly believe nothing beats the printed word. To hold that volume in your grasp, knowing the labour of love that has gone into producing it and, oh my, that new book smell (yes, I am a self-confessed book sniffer) - it’s a heady combination.

What better way to say, “I’m taking some ‘me’ time” than to open the cover of a book and allow yourself to shut out the rest of the world for just a little bit. And for me, what makes that experience even better, is having heard the author talking about the trials and tribulations of getting to that finished tome, to have an insight into the ideas and inspiration behind the writing, and perhaps even, having queued to speak to the writer in person, have a personal note written inside making that one particular book especially for you.