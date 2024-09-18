Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s beginning to look like Christmas - in September. But I’m with the festive preppers because I’m planning for a stress-free festive season.

It’s that time of year again when people start moaning about Christmas stock appearing in stores already. And I get it, it does perhaps dilute the specialness of the festive period, seeing santa and his reindeers adorning packaging from September onwards, but I am so done with the pre-Christmas panic, this year I’m joining the preppers and getting ahead on yuletide jobs.

In fact, according to research conducted via OnePoll.com on behalf of cashback and rewards firm Rakuten, more than half of people in the UK (52%) will be starting the season early in order to spread the cost. This is infinitely sensible. Christmas is expensive so you can either shoulder the entire financial burden of festivities from one pay packet, be very good and set aside money to cover the cost, or start buying early.

And, I can’t help but feel like the half of the population who are already getting ready for Christmas are the ones who actually do the organising (present planning and purchasing, food shopping, cooking, card writing, you get the picture) and the other half of the population, the ones complaining they have to witness supermarket shelves bearing tins of Roses before there’s snow on the ground, they are the ones who do very minimum of prep, likely rushing out on Christmas eve to grab a handful of meaningless gifts at the 11th hour. Of course, I could be wrong.

There are loads of reasons to get ahead of the festive game, whether that's to spread the cost, make sure you don’t miss out on this year’s ‘must have’ item or just to dial down the stress levels during December. Whatever your reasons, I can see no downsides to the plan.

Jamie Jones is planning for a stress-free Chrsitmas - by prepping in September | Jamie Jones / NationalWorld

My top five preparations for a stress free Christmas

Housework: Instead of looking at a messy house in December and feeling overwhelmed, tackle it bit by bit in the run up. If you have no idea where to start, my go-to guide is Gemma Bray who developed The Organised Mum Method. Every year she takes fans of her cleaning regime through her ‘Organised Christmas’ routine which breaks the festive prep down into more manageable chunks.

As someone who tends to find herself in a blind panic year after year - which plays havoc with the whole ‘tis the season to be jolly’ vibe - I’ve decided x-mas 2024 is going to be different. And as this week we passed the ‘100 days until Christmas’ mark, I’m happy to inform you, I’ve already made a start.

Every year, without fail, I forget to pick up advent calendars for the kids, and disappointed faces on December 1 are definitely not the way to start a ‘holly jolly Christmas’, let me tell you. So, for that reason, sitting up in bed last night, I selected the ones I wanted and they will be delivered in my food shop at the weekend. Tick!

Last weekend, I also purchased a packet of mince pies from my local bakery, several of which I have since consumed. Admittedly, this has nothing to do with prepping and everything to do with my fondness for mince pies. Never mind. Merry Christmas everyone!