I am devastated not only for women in America but for women around the world who stand united against Trump.

I can’t hide my devastation about this immense loss - not only for women in America but for women around the world who stand united against Trump and his suppression of female rights. This election had the potential of being one of the most empowering in US history, smashing the glass ceiling by establishing the first female Black and Asian American president.

It is profoundly shocking that someone who has made endless misogynistic comments and doesn’t trust women with their own bodies has defeated one of the most qualified presidential candidates in US history. I fear that America faces a future of regression.

It is baffling that people believe that Trump will be a ‘’protector of women’’, as he claimed in his speech, ‘’whether they like it or not’’ after his record of sexism. In 2016, despite the revelation of the horrific Hollywood Access Tape where he was exposed of making disgustingly sexual and offensive comments about women, he continued to win two elections. He also made misogynistic comments in Rolling Stone Magazine about Carly Fiorina, a former Republican presidential candidate, saying ‘’Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?’’.

What’s just as concerning is that the majority of Americans that voted for this, and failed Kamala Harris, highlighting how underlying sexism fuelled this election. It is not merely coincidental that Trump managed to defeat two female candidates yet lost the 2020 election when opposing a male candidate.

Why is there still this inherent mistrust of female politicians in America? Who knew that such anachronistic attitudes would still prevail in 2024? It is shocking that people would go as far as electing a convicted felon to avoid electing a woman. Clearly, people echoed Trump’s statement in 2020 at a MAGA rally that ‘’Kamala by the way, she will not be your first woman president. You cannot let that happen – there will be a woman president – you cannot let that happen’’.

Similar views were echoed when I interviewed other women in the UK, one saying it is a ‘’worrying prospect for the future of women’s rights in America, importantly, abortion rights and issues surrounding fertility’’. Member of Gen Z, Isabelle Preston said: ‘’I’m devastated for the women of the USA today and find it hard to believe someone with such disregard for so many Americans can be elected president.”

This is not the end though; if people unite and fight against female oppression in the US, then perhaps in the next election women may be acknowledged for their merit, not gender. Kamala Harris remains an inspiration and an empowering figure for her pioneering actions and for encouraging the younger generations to fight for what they believe in.