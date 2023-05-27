“As a data journalist who writes regularly about violence against women and girls - and sexual violence more widely - I have long been frustrated by statistics published by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which I believe likely give a distorted picture about the number of suspects it is prosecuting for rape, by including all cases in which there was an allegation of rape, even if they never took that particular charge forward. Unfortunately there is no way to get better data from the CPS - it simply does not collect it.

“Instead, we turned to police data, and the (until now) unpublished figures we have been able to get hold of highlight just why this is a problem. In hundreds of rape cases, officers have recorded that charges were successfully brought against a suspect - even though nobody was actually charged with rape. It's likely many of these have also been reported as rape charges by the CPS. In recent years, campaigners have been driven to take the CPS to court over a ‘catastrophic’ drop in rape charges and prosecutions - in part motivated by statistics we now know may have been overstating the already bleak picture the whole time.

“Look out for more updates from us on this concerning state of affairs soon.”