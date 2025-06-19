The total mess that is HS2 destroyed houses in my city and my local greenway - and I am disgusted by it.

It has been announced that the high-speed rail network HS2 cannot be completed on its current schedule and budget, and it will be delayed beyond 2033. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander described the HS2 project as an "appalling mess", and I don’t think anyone would disagree with her.

Under the original plans, HS2 was intended to create high-speed rail links between London and major cities in the Midlands and North of England. But throughout the years, the scope of the development has been scaled back, all the while our countryside and people’s homes have been demolished for the project.

The eastern leg between Birmingham and Leeds was axed first, and then Rishi Sunak's government cancelled the planned Birmingham to Manchester route. So basically, the high-speed rail network will just be going connecting Birmingham to London. It is an absolute joke.

There is already the Avanti train - which allows commuters to get to Birmingham in around an hour. There’s no need for HS2 to cut travel times from Birmingham to London by another 20 or so minutes. The project has been an utter shambles. The fact that the routes to Manchester and Leeds have been axed shows that the whole thing is a sham. We don’t need another fast train connecting Birmingham and London.

I live in Coventry and I have seen the destruction HS2 has caused. I used to love running and walking down a local greenway in Burton Green, but I saw it be totally taken over by HS2 and partly destroyed. The once peaceful and serene area now sees building work and construction that always seems to be ongoing and never completed.

I saw houses by the greenway be destroyed and families forced to move out. Families lost their homes for this awful project, and it hasn’t even come into fruition. It is truly disgusting.

I saw the devastation of the woodlands and nature in Coventry. And I also see the ongoing works in Birmingham as I go by train to Coventry to the city. Again, this section of HS2 has never seemed to be completed - taking years.

The whole project should have never been started to begin with. All it has led to is failure, missed deadlines and ballooning costs. Nature, the environment and people’s homes have been the sacrifice for a project that wasn’t essential, and has proved to be a complete mess. Shame on the government.