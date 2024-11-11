There’s a new winter vomiting bug sweeping the UK right now, apparently, and I think I might have got it as I’ve never been so poorly.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed the strain known as Kawasaki norovirus, also called GII.17, now makes up about 70 per cent of all cases of the vomiting bug.

I can’t say for sure as I haven’t been diagnosed by a medical professional, but I think I’m possibly in the 70 per cent.

The Kawasaki norovirus is named after the Japanese city of the same name where it was first detected in 2014. Ten years later, it’s still doing the rounds. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, high temperature, abdominal pain and aching limbs.

I haven’t had all of the symptoms, but I’ve definitely been sick a lot of times, i’ve got the most excruciating pain in my stomach which just won’t go away (and thanks to the sickness I can’t even try to take painkillers), and it is not an exaggeration to say everything hurts. In short, I’ve never felt so ill in all my life. In fact, this is even worse than when I fell ill after having my first Covid vaccination.

I first started having symptoms just over a week ago, putting it down to the usual sickness bug that goes around at the time of year and thinking I’d be okay after a day or two of bed rest. Sadly, that wasn’t the case. I spent all of last week in bed, and have reluctantly crawled out today to return to work.

I’m sat here typing this with a hot water bottle permanently attached to my stomach and hoping and praying that I won’t be sick again. My prayers have not yet been answered up until this point.

I’ve managed to eat the odd slice of toast, but there’s also been points when I’ve struggled to even drink water. I can’t sleep properly because of the pain and the sickness, and as a result I feel drained and exhausted.

I’ve definitely lost quite a bit of weight in a very short amount of time, but this is not something I wanted or am pleased about. My face looks gaunt and my clothes don’t fit correctly any more. (And for anyone who wants to lose weight, trust me all this unpleasantness and pain is not worth it!).

I would not wish this illness, whether it is Kawasaki norovirus or not, on my worst enemy. I don’t know how I caught it. I was on annual leave when I became unwell and had been to a number of different places and had been around many people and touched multiple surfaces as part of daily life, as we all do, such as door handles.

I always follow proper hygiene protocols such as washing my hands frequently throughout the day, and I’m still carrying antibacterial gel around in my handbag and applying it throughout the day when I’m out and about - something a lot of us did during Covid. But, I still managed to get it because these types of bugs are so contagious.

According to the NHS, norovirus spreads very easily. It can be caught by coming into close contact with someone with norovirus, touching surfaces or objects that have the virus and then touching your mouth or eating food that has been prepared by someone with the virus.

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to stop it spreading. Alcohol hand gels do not kill the virus.

I keep hoping every day that I will properly turn a corner and feel better. For now, I’ll soon be going back to bed in the hope of at least getting some rest.