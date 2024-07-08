Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It may seem far fetched, but the similarities are apparent. Jude Bellingham has demonstrated his ability to drag England and Real Madrid out of the depths and win at the highest level. But can he reach the heights of British icon David Beckham?

With over 34 million Instagram followers, the most followed in the England squad, a Champions league and a La Liga, at just 21 years of age Jude Bellingham is on top of the world.

This has led to comparisons with other English stars past and present but his global impact has caused many to ask the question. Can he reach Beckham’s stardom?

Yes, he does have a long way to go, and many business ventures, sponsorships and followers to gain but we are witnessing the rise of England’s biggest starboy since Wayne Rooney.

There's the obvious similarities, their moves to Real Madrid and becoming the stars of their respective England outfits whilst adopting similar roles in the midfield. They also both received lucrative sponsorships from Adidas allowing them to surpass football, giving them social influence.

Beckham had his fair share of top brands chasing his image including, Haig Club, Maserati, Samsung, Pepsi and Jaguar and we still see him on the telly in adverts for Walkers Crisps.

The 21-year old has had his fair share too. He obtained a partnership with Kim Kardashian’s Skims, a Lucozade sponsorship and he is set to sign a multi-million pound deal with Louis Vuitton.

Jude Bellingham has already clinched a deal with Kim Khardasian's Skims | Skims

On social media, Bellingham is pipped to the post by Beckham’s 84 million followers on Instagram. Though, you have to bear in mind the helping hand of Victoria. The former Spice Girl played a huge role in helping the Man United legend break down the barriers between sport and celebrity status. Bellingham currently has a partner but to achieve Beckham’s status he might need to start pursuing Dua Lipa.

From a football standpoint, Beckham left an incredible legacy in his premier league career for Manchester United. Six premier leagues, a Champions league, including the iconic 1999 treble win. Whilst Bellingham has mustered 41 appearances for Birmingham city in the 2019/20 season. Then joining Borussia Dortmund where he enjoyed a great three year stint winning a DFB-Pokal.

Despite a lack of trophies and honours, Bellingham has just begun what should prove to be a long career at the top-level. He moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 and managed to win the Champions League, La Liga and Supercopa in his first season at Los Blancos. When compared to Beckham’s difficult stint at Madrid during his late 20s that saw him win the Spanish title on the final day, this becomes particularly impressive. A demonstration of maturity playing a key role in one of the most scrutinised positions in world football much younger than Beckham.

Overall trophies do become an unrealistic comparison. Bellingham has four trophies to his name compared to Beckham’s 19. Beckham’s variety also sets him apart. The 49-year-old won the MLS, La Liga, Ligue 1, obtained six Premier Leagues and one Champions League. Therefore, Bellingham will have to transfer around the world to compete with Beckham’s passport.

Club legacy vs international legacy also plays a huge role in both their careers. Beckham’s relationship with international football was fraught with ups and downs. From the 2004 sending off and death threats made to the Beckham family, to the sensational free kick that allowed England to qualify in 2001.

Beckham and Posh have been superstars for decades | Getty Images

Beckham captained England at 25 but unfortunately never made it past the quarter final in major competitions. Overall, he scored 17 goals for England and accrued 115 caps, a record for the most outfield and 2nd overall ever. The Birmingham-born midfielder is yet to captain the side and has just 34 caps and 5 goals. The armband is beckoning however, as Bellingham was able to obtain his own iconic England moment. Taking the responsibility of a nation, he scored a bicycle kick goal against Slovakia in injury time and just like Beckham he kept England’s hopes alive.