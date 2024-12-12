From memory the sandwich was invented by the Earl of Sandwich who wanted a meal but did not want to stop playing poker - hence asked for cold meat and bread to be placed together.

The wheel has turned a full circle now as Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has simultaneously dismissed sandwiches as not “real food”, and yet says she never takes lunch breaks so she can keep on working, but sometimes has “steak brought in”.

What the hell? The lurid tales of Partygate pale into insignificance with this knowledge - and it makes you wonder what on earth passes for normality at Westminster nowadays. I thought Badenoch’s performance at PMQs yesterday was particularly poor - although Starmer wasn’t hugely inspiring - but her comments in the Spectator interview that has just been released show that she is, perhaps, just on a different planet. One in which it’s better to have someone flash-fry you a steak than have a simple cheese sarnie. Absolutely nuts.

Kemi Badenoch, not looking longingly at a sandwich | Canva/PA

When asked whether she ever “decompresses” or has a lunch break she said: “What’s a lunch break? Lunch is for wimps. I have food brought in and I work and eat at the same time. There’s no time… Sometimes I will get a steak… I’m not a sandwich person, I don’t think sandwiches are a real food, it’s what you have for breakfast. I will not touch bread if it’s moist.”

When it comes to the reckoning of “are politicians out of touch with normal people”, there are many examples. I still have fond memories of David Cameron, a decade ago, justifying his ignorance of the cost of a loaf of bread because he had a breadmaker (indeed, what is it with bread-based political weirdness? Miliband’s bacon sandwich can be added to the roster too).

But for sheer madness, calling a sandwich something you have for breakfast is right up there, and can be ranked alongside flat-earthing, homeopathy and all sorts of other strange and delusional beliefs. Is this steak thing true? Does she sandwiches as “woke”? Who knows? But I really want lunchtime Kemi updates from now on.

Side note: I love it when political spokespeople address silliness. And so Downing Street confirming that Sir Keir Starmer views the sandwich as a “great British institution” and was “surprised” to learn that Badenoch has a steak brought in for lunch, is a little shot of joy on a grey and cold day.

The Press Association has reported: “Asked whether the Prime Minister agrees with the Tory leader that sandwiches are ‘not real food’ after Ms Badenoch detailed her lunch habits in an interview with the Spectator magazine, his official spokesman said: ‘I think he was surprised to hear that the leader of the Opposition has a steak brought in for lunch. The Prime Minister is quite happy with a sandwich lunch.’

“The spokesman described the sandwich as a ‘great British institution’ which, according to the British Sandwich Association, brings in £8 billion a year to the UK economy.

“Asked what the Prime Minister’s favourite sandwich is, the spokesman said: ‘I think he enjoys a tuna sandwich and occasionally a cheese toastie.’”