Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The events of the last 10 days have got to lead you to ask (again) - just what is the point of the monarchy?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the horror of last Monday’s attacks, through the tidal wave of malicious misinformation that culminated in the weekend’s shameful riots, there has been no shortage of pronouncements on what is going on in the UK.

Politicians past and present, celebrities - even actor Will Mellor’s been recording videos pleading for an end to it - and others, with the debate online continuing to be at best febrile and at worst despicable and racist. Everyone has and opinion and a platform on which to say it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And yet, from the pre-eminent family in the country, whose subjects have been on the streets attacking police - their police, as lest we forget officers swear and oath to the Crown - and looting shops, we have heard nothing. Why?

King Charles at the Highland Games in Scotland this week, and an anti-immigration protestor being restrained in Blackpool Pictures: PA | PA

You’d have thought this was the ideal time to speak to the nation. Try to calm the waters. Assert a politically neutral leadership role. After all, the royal family’s own website says that the sovereign “acts as a focus for national identity, unity and pride”. For goodness’ sake, those of us looking on in despair at the violence and hatred on display this last week knows the UK has been lacking in most of those. Our national identity is not red-faced flag-waving fools abusing people with brown skin.

Yes, messages of sympathy were sent to Southport after the horrific attack that killed three little girls. Quite rightly so. But what has happened since then has turned a local tragedy into a national one. So where is the monarchy? Even if King Charles is above a pronouncement, where is Prince William? He’s quick enough to attend football matches, but rather than being a suit-wearing handshake on legs to represent the UK, can’t anyone in the family represent and speak to the UK when it is in if not a crisis, then certainly difficulties?

So far, the most we know is that the King “is understood to be engaging privately in the issues generated by the outbreak of violence across the country”, according to the Press Association. At his request, he’s being briefed daily about what is going on, it’s reported. But I can’t be the person who thinks that Charles’ long-term interest in “interfaith dialogue” and cohesion would be better served by getting out there, talking to people in mosques who feel intimidated by Tommy Robinson and his hateful acolytes, and, to be blunt, putting his money where his mouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bedroom King reading the papers is no King at all. And Charles’ appointment yesterday at an event marking the 150th anniversary of the Sutherland and Caithness railway line at Helmsdale railway station in the Scottish Highlands is risible in this context. It’s doing nothing to help restore sense, order and civility, friendliness, tolerance and open-mindedness. Tradition be damned; I want my country back - although not in the way the rioters do. And if the monarchy wants to justify its existence, it’s at least got to try to help.