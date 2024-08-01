Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calling all mothers swimming in mum guilt - lets find some balance here - accept screen time will happen more often than you would like and plan in some ‘perfect days’ to make up for it. Here’s how.

The days are long but the years are short, as the saying goes. Were there ever nine words that lays on mum guilt more thickly?

Yes, we know these years are precious, we know we should be ‘making memories’ but in the midst of the chaos that is modern parenting, where’s the time? Of course we’d love to spend the summer on endless holidays and day trips but, you know, there’s still that little thing of paying the bills.

So, first of all, I’m here to tell mothers - cut yourself some slack, you’re doing great, especially considering everything you’re expected to cram in to a single day. Second, I wanted to share with you a little bit of research that made me realise I’m probably overthinking this whole ‘make their childhood magical thing’.

It turns out kids really are happy just keeping it simple. When asked what would make their perfect day, most said things that were actually pretty achievable. Okay, some kids said they wanted to fly to the moon but I’m glossing over that one.

A survey, of 1,000 children aged six to 13, identified the key components needed for the most perfect day out as going for a dip in the pool, watching a film at the cinema and seeing animals. Also making it into the top 10 are a picnic (42 per cent), fairground rides (40 per cent) and visiting a playground (39 per cent).

What makes a kid's 'perfect day' has been revealed - and they want to spend it with their parents | Canva

The research, commissioned to celebrate Compare the Market’s partnership with The Hundred cricket tournament, also found the perfect day out involved four separate activities - with the favourite one lasting 94 minutes in total. So, here’s the deal I’m making with myself: I will accept that the summer will probably involve more screen time than I’d like, but it will also contain some ‘perfect’ days too. And, on certain days, I might even throw a blanket out on the lawn and let the kids picnic to their heart’s content.

And if you need an excuse to leave the housework this weekend and get some quality family time instead, know that the study also found that it really is mum and dad your youngsters want to be with. When asked who they would most like to spend their perfect day with, kids put parents top (64 per cent) - ahead of friends (45 per cent) and siblings (43 per cent).

Oh, and if you fancy planning one or two ‘perfect days’ this summer too, here’s the list of activities, as voted for by kids.

Top activities for kids’ perfect day out

Swimming - 49 per cent Going to the cinema - 49 per cent Seeing animals - 43 per cent Having a picnic - 42 per cent Going on fairground rides - 40 per cent Visiting a playground - 39 per cent Playing football - 38 per cent Playing with water balloons - 32 per cent Visit an aquarium - 30 per cent Watching football - 29 per cent Going on a nature walk - 29 per cent Building sandcastles - 27 per cent Going on a treasure hunt - 25 per cent Going on a safari - 25 per cent Visiting famous places in London - 24 per cent Painting - 23 per cent Visiting a museum - 22 per cent Climbing trees - 21 per cent Going in a hot air balloon - 17 per cent Playing cricket - 17 per cent Riding in an F1 car - 13 per cent Playing tennis - 13 per cent Watching cricket - 12 per cent Going fishing - 11 per cent Riding to the moon - 10 per cent

So, while my family’s summer is unlikely to include any space travel, I’m pretty sure we can take a trip to the pool, catch a movie and climb the odd tree or two.