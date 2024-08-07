Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The look on my friends' faces when I announced that I planned to spend a week away with my teenage son - just me and him - said it all.

Family holidays can be challenging at the best of times. So the big question was whether being two rather than five would make things easier or harder?

I'm a brave woman who can, just about, remember being a teenager myself so it couldn't be a complete disaster, I told myself.

Yes, we have different tastes in lots of things but I have also managed to pass down a few genes in good taste. I admit, while we both love some music classics, I'm not up-to-date with the last 15 years of hits and my days of clubbing til the early hours are long behind me. I like a lie-in but, just like my mum before me, would rather the kids didn't 'miss the whole day' and stay in bed to teatime.

I mean, what could possibly go wrong?

We opted for an over 18 hotel Tui Blue which has more than a touch of luxury. In fact, Tui Blue Adriatic on the Dalmatian Coast looked and is idyllic. This is pretty cool, I thought in a very uncool way. Nobody checks your id when you go to the all-inclusive bar - less a problem for me than my son as it is at least 20 years since anybody thought I was too young to drink. In fact, the young bar staff were very happy to create 'special' cocktails for my son when I was merely stocking up on caffeine.

We picked a resort and country which neither of us had ever thought of visiting - Croatia. It was somewhere my own mum had explored as a teenager and she utterly fell in love with that part of the world.

We booked for a date just a day after prom and a few days after my son's final A Level exam. What a dreamy way to start summer, I thought. So it was all planned out in my head and I was counting down the days to relaxation. Even though I hadn't been the one doing the exams, mums feel it too you know!

'I've got to admit, I haven't really thought about our Croatia trip at all', my son declared a few hours before we were due to set off. I left an empty suitcase in his room, told him it would be incredible and that was it. All mums will be proud to hear that I was absolutely right and even my teenager acknowledged that at the end of a fantastic week.

I pushed myself out of my comfort zone by jumping on a zipwire (almost upside down in a spiderman pose) and got exceedingly wet river rafting. My son tried lots of stuff beyond his teen years and together we had a fabulous time. It was different for both of us but in a very special way and it turns out that age treated as a unifier rather than a barrier makes everything more fun. Although I would be the first to admit that staying at the blissfully relaxing Tui Blue Adriatic makes everything a lot easier than normal life at home.

What we learnt: There is no need to be worried that teenagers don't want to take part and that middle-aged mums are always embarrassing. It was a precious pre-university time that neither of us will ever forget for all the right reasons.Next time, and I know there will be a repeat visit to wonderful Croatia, much as I love all three of my kids - I'm taking my mum. Generational challenge: Part Two is on the way.